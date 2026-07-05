North Carolina's Cape Fear gets no PFAS fix in EPA's $450 million Chemours deal

A $450 million federal settlement with Chemours, the chemical company that polluted the Cape Fear River, is being framed as a major enforcement action against PFAS pollution.

But for many people living along North Carolina's Cape Fear River, it appears to offer little direct relief from a contamination crisis they have already been paying to address.

That disconnect has drawn criticism from local advocates and state leaders, who say residents burdened by polluted water are being left without meaningful cleanup support.

What happened?

The Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Chemours over PFAS contamination tied to sites in three states — West Virginia, New Jersey, and North Carolina — according to Port City Daily.

While the overall figure is substantial, Port City Daily reported that just $22.5 million is earmarked for penalty payments to West Virginia and the federal government. Much of the remaining total is tied to pollution-control programs with maximum spending caps, rather than guaranteed cleanup measures.

In West Virginia and New Jersey, Chemours could be required to provide clean drinking water or filtration if testing detects excessive PFAS contamination near its facilities. Port City Daily reported that North Carolina does not appear set to receive that same kind of water remediation.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson sharply criticized the disparity.

"This deal does practically nothing to clean up our water. Chemours made this mess and Chemours should clean it up. The EPA will be hearing from my office," Jackson said.

Emily Donovan, co-founder of Clean Cape Fear, said, "Right now, the polluter is fighting tooth and nail to not be held accountable, and you would think that every level of government would be rallying together to rein in this one irresponsible company. And they are clearly not."

Why it matters

PFAS are called "forever chemicals" because they can persist in the environment for very long periods. They have been associated with major health risks, including cancer and liver damage.

The Cape Fear region has spent years grappling with contamination connected to Chemours' Fayetteville facility.

Port City Daily reported that the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has already spent $91 million on PFAS response, including $43 million on a filtration system, and that residents have absorbed those expenses through their water bills.

That burden is also showing up in upcoming prices, with water rates set to rise 6% in the coming year.

Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear River Watch Riverkeeper, described that burden plainly.

"Here in the Cape Fear, we spent hundreds of millions of dollars upgrading our own facilities, and that cost is being paid by ratepayers, by you and me, and everybody else," Burdette said. "The EPA has abandoned North Carolina."

Advocates have also raised transparency concerns because part of North Carolina's oversight would rely on a third-party contractor chosen by Chemours, with EPA approval, according to Port City Daily. Critics argue that the arrangement could weaken accountability.

What's being done?

Before a court can approve the settlement, a 30-day public comment window remains open through July 29. During that period, residents, community groups, and elected officials can weigh in and challenge the agreement.

Jackson and North Carolina Governor Josh Stein have both publicly condemned the deal. Meanwhile, the state continues to pursue litigation against Chemours over contamination and alleged harm to public health and fisheries.

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