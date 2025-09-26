Manufacturer creates game-changing material that could solve major issue in construction industry: 'We're redefining a foundational step'

Asian Paints has developed CureAssure, a liquid formula that allows concrete to harden on its own without water-based treatment methods.

According to Interesting Engineering, the development may save billions of gallons of water annually in the United Arab Emirates alone.

Fresh concrete needs moisture as it hardens to avoid cracking. CureAssure solves this problem with special polymers that trap water inside the concrete mix.

Standard curing requires workers to spray concrete or keep it wet for days or weeks. This new formula goes into concrete when it's mixed, so projects no longer demand those time-consuming steps.

"With CureAssure, we're not just launching a product; we're redefining a foundational step in construction," said Joseph Eappen, Asian Paints CEO, per Interesting Engineering. "This innovation reflects our commitment to sustainable solutions that work in the real world."

The additive works with common cement types and different concrete forms. These include prefabricated pieces, pumped material, and batched mixes.

This technology solves several problems at once. Consistent moisture spread stops the cracking from moisture loss found in standard concrete, and the even hydration creates stronger, more uniform structures.

Concrete manufacturing also creates about 8% of worldwide carbon dioxide pollution, according to the World Economic Forum. Better durability means fewer repairs and replacements, which cuts total cement needs.

The amount of water the development could save is important, too, at a time when many regions are struggling with drought and water scarcity.

Communities receive infrastructure that lasts longer without constant repairs. Roads stay smooth, bridges maintain their strength, and buildings need less upkeep. These gains mean lower bills for taxpayers. Plus, safer structures help everyone using public facilities.

Asian Paints has begun selling CureAssure in the UAE, and the company may bring the technology to other dry regions with high construction activity, per Interesting Engineering.

