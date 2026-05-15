Over 1,700 cruise ship passengers confined amid outbreak of gastrointestinal illness

More than 1,700 passengers and crew on a British cruise ship were kept aboard in Bordeaux following a gastrointestinal illness outbreak, The Associated Press reported.

The incident has also drawn added attention because it comes shortly after a separate, deadly hantavirus outbreak on another vessel. French officials said the two situations are not connected.

What's happening?

According to the AP, the Ambassador Cruise Line ship Ambition reached Bordeaux on the evening of May 12 during a 14-night sailing from Belfast and Liverpool. The rest of its trip originally included stops in northern Spain and along France's Atlantic coast.

French officials said disembarkation was suspended after the ship's captain alerted authorities to an outbreak of acute digestive illness. Up to 50 passengers initially showed symptoms. The company later said that 48 passengers and one crew member had gastrointestinal symptoms the next morning.

The ship's doctor cared for those who became ill, who also stayed in their cabins. Meanwhile, a medical team went to the vessel, and a Bordeaux hospital analyzed samples from the patients. French authorities also restricted the ship's interactions with the port.

The company said, according to the AP, that illness reports increased after Liverpool embarkation on May 9, Bordeaux shore trips were called off, and affected passengers would receive full refunds.

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The cruise line also said that a 92-year-old male passenger died on Sunday, but he had not reported symptoms tied to the outbreak, and his cause of death was still undetermined.

Why does the outbreak in Bordeaux matter?

Outbreaks such as this underscore how quickly certain illnesses can spread in close quarters. This is especially true for cruise ships, where thousands of people from different locations share dining areas, bathrooms, and other common spaces for days at a time.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 23 gastrointestinal outbreaks on cruise ships last year, with most linked to norovirus, including a new strain.

This incident is a travel disruption and a public health concern. When officials suspend disembarkation and send medical teams on board, it reflects how seriously authorities treat potential outbreaks. These actions can protect passengers and reduce the risk of spreading illness into surrounding communities.

What's being done about the outbreak in Bordeaux?

French regional officials acted on the recommendation of the regional health agency, moving quickly to suspend disembarkation while laboratory analysis is underway. Early intervention such as this can help contain illness before it spreads more widely.

Authorities also moved to distinguish this incident from the recent hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius, which resulted in a multinational response, multiple hospitalizations, and three deaths. Officials said there is currently no basis to connect the two cases.

For passengers, the immediate steps are clear: follow isolation guidance, report symptoms promptly, and remain attentive to updates from the ship and local health authorities. Though inconvenient, these measures can help reduce transmission and allow onboard medical staff to track cases more effectively.

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