Tennessee bitcoin mine's 'noise never stops,' and officials weigh 2-year data center freeze

"They were worried about water because we do have a water issue up here."

A Tennessee city is considering a pause on future data centers after a bitcoin mining operation in Crossville drew complaints from a neighboring manufacturer over constant noise and excess heat.

As WSMV 4 details, the dispute in Crossville reflects a broader tension around crypto infrastructure. Even when a facility is following current rules, nearby businesses and residents can still feel the effects.

What's happening?

After concerns surfaced around a local bitcoin mining facility, Crossville officials began discussing a two-year moratorium on additional data centers, the station reported.

At Crossville Metal Fabricators, manager Travis Threet told WSMV 4 the neighboring operation has caused recurring problems for people at the shop.

"The noise never stops unless they break down or they have to change out computer hard drives or something," Threet said to the outlet.

According to Mayor RJ Crawford, the facility is still within city code despite the complaints, with a reading of about 82 decibels against Crossville's 90-decibel limit.

That leaves the city with limited options under its current rules, WSMV 4 notes, even as leaders consider whether future projects should face stricter standards.

Why does it matter?

Bitcoin mining facilities use specialized computers that run around the clock to verify transactions and secure the network. The process can be highly energy-intensive, and the cooling equipment needed to keep the machines from overheating can also create a near-constant industrial hum.

"There were times last year we couldn't even open our doors to get fresh air in cause it was producing so much heat," Threet told WSMV 4.

Beyond the current site, Crawford said people have raised concerns about whether more large-scale facilities could put additional strain on local resources, according to the network.

"They were worried about water because we do have a water issue up here and so we don't want something up here that's going to suck us dry," he relayed to WSMV 4.

Supporters often point to industrial investment, tax revenue, and the possibility that some facilities can run on cleaner power sources.

But Crossville's experience shows that negative local impacts can shape how communities respond.

What's being done?

Crossville officials are considering a temporary two-year moratorium on additional data centers while they draft new regulations, according to WSMV 4. The pause would give them time to decide whether the city's current rules are sufficient or need to be tightened.

In Crossville, the issue now appears to be less about one facility's legal status than about what kind of guardrails should be in place before the next proposal arrives.

The city's debate thus comes down to the two-pronged issue of what neighbors can live with and what local leaders can regulate.

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