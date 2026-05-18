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Appeals court faults EPA over review of flame retardant tied to cancer risks

The ruling could be a meaningful step toward stronger consumer protections.

by Ray Brennan
A person wearing gloves is using a spray gun to apply finish to a wooden surface.

Photo Credit: iStock

A federal appeals court just handed environmental and health advocates a major win, ordering the Environmental Protection Agency to take a harder look at a widely used toxic flame retardant instead of relying on what judges described as an incomplete safety review.

On May 13, the Ninth Circuit ruled that the EPA must redo its analysis of the chemical under the Toxic Substances Control Act. The three-judge panel said the agency's earlier review was "arbitrary and capricious" because it failed to fully examine how people could be exposed to the substance and did not adequately account for higher-risk groups such as children and pregnant workers.

That is significant because flame retardants like this one are commonly used in furniture, textiles, and electronics — products people come into contact with every day. According to Courthouse News Service, prior studies tied the chemical in this case to thyroid disruption, neurodevelopmental problems in children, and cancer risk from workplace exposure.

The ruling could be a meaningful step toward stronger consumer protections. A more rigorous review may help keep dangerous chemicals out of homes and workplaces, reducing health risks for families.

The decision could also have implications far beyond this flame retardant. It may push the EPA to strengthen how it evaluates dozens of similar chemicals under the same law, giving the public a better chance at safer everyday products.

Environmental and health groups said the ruling serves as an important check on regulatory shortcuts. Chemicals used in common household goods deserve the most careful scrutiny possible, especially when children and workers may face the greatest risks.

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While the ruling does not ban the flame retardant, Courthouse News Service said it sends the case back to the EPA for a fuller safety analysis before the agency can finalize its decision. That means the review process may take longer, but it also makes it more likely that the outcome will reflect the real-world risks people face.

That is encouraging news. Stronger chemical reviews can help prevent harmful substances from remaining in circulation due to gaps in testing or limited data. And for communities already concerned about exposure to toxic compounds, the ruling adds another layer of accountability.

Industry groups said they were disappointed with the ruling and argued that an additional review would delay the certainty of compliance. But from a public health perspective, the court made clear that speed cannot come at the expense of safety.

For now, the EPA will have to do the work again — this time with closer attention to exposure risks and vulnerable populations. For families, workers, and communities that have long worried about toxic flame retardants, that added scrutiny could make a real difference.

Environmental groups also said they will keep monitoring the agency's next steps, signaling that pressure will remain high to ensure the new review is thorough and grounded in science.

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