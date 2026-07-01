Costco warehouse-club savings looked a lot different at the EV charger for one shopper

"Charged at Costco for the first time the other day for .55/kwh which is on par with EA non member pricing. They discount gas for members but [not charging]?"

A Costco driver expecting the kind of warehouse-club savings shoppers often see at the gas pump instead encountered a charging bill that looked much more like standard public fast-charging pricing.

Online users turned one driver's $0.55-per-kilowatt-hour experience into a broader discussion about why DC fast charging can feel so expensive.

What happened?

The discussion began after a user in Reddit's r/electricvehicles forum noticed that charging at Costco seemed to cost about the same as other public fast-charging networks, rather than reflecting the kind of member discount shoppers often associate with Costco gas.

The original poster wrote, "Charged at Costco for the first time the other day for .55/kwh which is on par with EA non member pricing. They discount gas for members but [not charging]?"

Some users suggested Costco's charging business may not work the same way as its gas business.

"Costco probably doesn't get the volume discounts on electricity that it gets buying massive amounts of gas," one Redditor wrote,

Another commenter said that, at some locations, Costco determines the pricing while EA maintains the chargers, and members get a slightly lower rate than non-members.

Why does it matter?

Affordable public charging plays a major role in whether owning an EV feels convenient and cost-effective. When charging rates climb too high, they can undercut one of the day-to-day advantages of driving electric.

Easier, cheaper charging can help more drivers switch away from gas-powered vehicles, reducing tailpipe pollution in communities already burdened by poor air quality.

The thread also turned to whether major retailers could eventually lower costs by combining chargers with solar and battery storage. As one commenter put it, "I bet they'll figure out how to do it cheaper. Add some batteries, solar power on their huge warehouses, charge batteries at night when it is cheaper."

Companies such as Costco and Walmart are drawing attention as potential major players in EV charging, especially as battery-backed systems like Electric Era's gain traction.

What are people saying?

Redditors were divided between explaining today's pricing realities and speculating about where the industry could go next.

One commenter predicted intense retail competition ahead, writing, "Walmart's network is going to be an absolute juggernaut. They have also already positioned themselves from a real estate perspective to monopolize rural markets."

Overall, many users agreed that public fast charging is expensive today, while also expressing optimism that stronger infrastructure and smarter energy systems could bring prices down over time.

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