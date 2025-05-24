Researchers reveal stunning new way America's farmland could power the future: 'There's tremendous opportunity'

"It could be a way for farmers to diversify their land uses."

A small shift in how we use farmland could be a big win for both the environment and energy efficiency.

Researchers at Cornell University found that converting just 3.2% of the U.S. cropland currently used to grow corn for ethanol into solar farms could more than triple the amount of solar energy produced across the country.

In the U.S., about 12 million hectares of land, about the size of New York state, are used to grow corn for ethanol. While ethanol is used to blend into gasoline, its environmental upside is questionable.

According to The Counter, one study found that corn ethanol's carbon intensity may actually be more than 24% higher than gasoline.

On the other hand, utility-scale solar energy produces far more energy per acre, with none of the pollution tied to industrial farming or fossil fuel burning. One hectare of solar panels can generate the same energy as 31 hectares of corn ethanol.

The researchers found that installing solar panels in corn-heavy Midwest regions, especially with plantings of native perennials, could help filter water runoff and create habitats for wildlife. This is especially important in areas where mono-crop farming has taken over most of the natural landscape.

For farmers, the incentives are just as compelling. In years when crop yields fall short, solar can offer three to four times the financial return of corn used for ethanol. And because many suitable areas are already near existing transmission lines, the setup costs can stay manageable.

"It could be a way for farmers to diversify their land uses and to stay on their land when crops aren't as successful," Sturchio said. "I think there's tremendous opportunity."

The study also hints at what's possible if we think even bigger: Converting 46% of corn-ethanol land to solar could help the U.S. meet its 2050 clean energy goals, especially if paired with wind energy for grid stability.

This idea is still in the research phase, but the implications are clear: A more efficient, more sustainable, and more rewarding use of land is well within reach.

This study is part of a growing body of research exploring how land-allocation decisions can support an energy transition to solar. While more work is needed to understand the social and economic impacts, researchers say that rural communities will be fundamental in making these ideas a reality.

