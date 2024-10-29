  • Tech Tech

An astonishing number of valuable items are collecting dust in UK homes — and a new study wants to put it all to good use

"A really important route towards greater supply security."

by Juliana Marino
"A really important route towards greater supply security."

Photo Credit: iStock

A new study reveals that the key to decarbonization might be hiding among junk drawers across the United Kingdom, per a recent article published in Euronews.

Copper is an infinitely recyclable metal used to generate electricity from solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal energy sources. Often known as the "metal of the energy transition," copper is essential in supplying clean power.

However, as Europe strives toward decarbonization, there is a major copper gap. The demand for copper outweighs the current supply. According to a Bloomberg Intelligence report, by 2033, there will be a "copper gap" of 6.5 million tonnes (over 7 million tons).

Researchers have found a surprising solution that can help reduce the current copper gap

Material Focus, a nonprofit dedicated to recycling e-waste, conducted a study and found that the U.K. alone has €316 million worth of copper hiding in junk drawers. All that copper is a result of the staggering number of unused and broken tech items lying around most homes.

Currently, unwanted e-waste sitting in U.K. households contains 38,449 tons of copper. That's enough copper to build 1,240 Statues of Liberty.

Watch now: Meteorologist weighs in on why Hurricane Milton created so many tornadoes

Recycled copper from e-waste can help countries generate clean energy and meet their decarbonization goals. 

"All the shallow, easy-to-extract copper deposits have been mined out," Grant Sporre, Bloomberg Intelligence's Global Head of Metals and Mining, told Euronews. "Increasing the proportion of recycled copper to 50 percent from current levels of 30 percent could potentially meet the additional demand."

Material Focus is helping to increase the amount of e-waste recycled in an effort to preserve precious resources, such as copper. Through educational outreach and recycling projects, Material Focus is inspiring the public to recycle their e-waste while making it easier for them to do so.

As more individuals learn how to safely recycle their e-waste, they can clean out their junk drawers and declutter their homes. Recycling your e-waste also helps to generate more clean energy, which can help decrease your utility bills and reduce the amount of harmful pollutants entering the environment

"Upping secondary sourcing of copper through recycling is a really important route towards greater supply security," Izzi Monk, a policy adviser for the environment at the Royal Society of Chemistry, told Euronews.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x