Shopper shares incredible wearable device for staying cool all summer: 'They instantly start working once you're outside'

Heat-related illnesses are on the rise, which is why a thrifty shopper found a device that can revolutionize how you stay safe while outside during the summer months.

"Oh girl this is about to change the musical festival game," wrote a thrilled commenter.

The device is a hat equipped with solar-powered fans that cool one off while protecting them from the sun.

In the viral video posted to TikTok by Jazz (@findsbyjazz), she explained that it is a perfect gift for dads who like to spend time doing yard work. Her account is dedicated to findings that often go under the radar, curating what shoppers should look for if they are after great deals and unique finds. Jazz liked the hat so much that she also snagged one for herself.

Purchasing long-lasting, sustainable devices in the wake of unparalleled supply and demand chains that contribute to pollution is the way to go. This device not only allows for a high-quality hat, but it is powered by solar, meaning it will last for a very long time as opposed to battery-operated devices. Jazz highlighted how easy it is for the device to work, as all one needs to do is step outside.

"They instantly start working once you're outside," she explained.

During the warmer months, outdoor workers are at high risk of overheating. Heat-related illnesses and deaths have increased substantially since 2016 due to rising temperatures. As such, gadgets like this hat, which cool you down while you work outside, are vital, especially as it does not contribute to pollution through their sustainable design. Protective clothing is essential, as it reduces the impact of sun exposure and can keep you cool. Combined with this, be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks when you can.

The hat is marketed as a great solution for gardening and fishing, though any outdoor activity could be enhanced with it.

"This is good for if you're going to Disneyland," wrote one commenter.

Another wrote, "I needed that for when I worked in fast food, taking orders outside."

