Officials push transformative program that would reimagine city streets: 'Offers additional benefits'

It could be a model for other cities.

New York City may soon turn its sweltering summer streets into cooler, safer spaces.

A new bill has proposed a $5.5 million "cool pavement" pilot program. This program could transform how the city manages heat, water, and even neighborhood health, according to the New York Post.

The proposal, introduced by Brooklyn Councilmember Sandy Nurse, calls for a two-year pilot program that would install reflective cool pavement. At least one neighborhood in each of the city's five boroughs would receive this pavement by 2026.

The project would focus on areas with the hottest summer surface temperatures and the lowest median incomes. These neighborhoods often bear the brunt of rising urban heat.

"Cool pavement offers additional benefits, including decreased stormwater runoff, improved water quality, enhanced street safety, and better nighttime visibility depending on the treatment," Nurse told PIX 11 News.

She added that the lighter-colored surfaces can make the city feel up to eight degrees cooler in the summer.

Traditional asphalt absorbs and radiates heat. But the proposed cool pavements utilize reflective coatings and lighter materials that bounce sunlight away.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, this can reduce local air temperatures and lessen heat-related risks. It can even extend the life of roads by limiting heat damage.

The city's Department of Transportation would lead the project in partnership with the Department of Health, the Department of Environmental Protection, and the Office of Long-Term Planning and Sustainability. The DOT will submit a report on the results to the mayor and City Council within six months.

If successful, the program could lead the way toward cooler, more resilient neighborhoods. This kind of innovation is crucial as cities look for creative ways to adapt to rising global temperatures.

Similar initiatives are already underway in Los Angeles and Phoenix, where cool pavements have been shown to lower surface temperatures by up to 10 degrees.

The initiative could make the Big Apple a model for other major cities searching for practical ways to cool down urban spaces. Smart city infrastructure can help protect public health and make our neighborhoods more livable. This change is vital for communities to adapt to the challenges of rising temperatures.

