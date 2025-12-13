Researchers unveil game-changing technology that could slash energy costs worldwide: 'More efficient and reliable'

A breakthrough from UNSW Sydney researchers could soon make solar energy cheaper, more reliable, and easier to produce, potentially saving the global industry more than a billion dollars each year.

The team's new contactless solar cell inspection technology is a major leap forward, promising faster manufacturing, less waste, and smoother progress toward a cleaner, healthier planet.

What makes it especially exciting is how directly it could benefit everyday people: more efficient production brings down costs, helping individuals, cities, and companies access affordable, cleaner energy without relying so heavily on resource-intensive power grids.

The innovation targets a long-standing challenge in solar manufacturing. For more than a decade, factories have relied on "current-voltage" testers that physically touch solar cells, an increasingly risky approach as cells become thinner and more advanced.

These devices can damage delicate materials and don't work well with emerging technologies like perovskite and tandem cells. They're also limited to late-stage testing, which means early defects often go unnoticed, slowing production and increasing waste.

UNSW's ACDC Research Group has solved this with a system that shines light onto a cell and analyzes the faint glow, called luminescence.





Using advanced imaging and machine learning, that glow is transformed into detailed maps showing defects, performance, and even projected lifespan.

Because the method never touches the cell, production speeds up, breakage drops, and manufacturers can catch problems earlier, saving time and money.

Years in development, the project is rapidly moving toward commercial deployment with support from a AU$400,000 TRaCE Lab to Market Fund grant and a AU$1 million investment from UNSW spinout BT Imaging.

The collaboration positions the technology to become a new global testing standard for both today's silicon solar cells and next-generation designs.

As professor Ziv Hameiri noted, the goal is to deliver tools that are "more efficient and reliable," giving manufacturers deeper insights while driving down costs.

As solar demand soars worldwide, breakthroughs like this strengthen the renewable-energy mix and help reduce pollution, improving air quality and supporting healthier communities.

