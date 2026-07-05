"There were certainly versions [of the bill] that were much worse."

Connecticut residents may soon have more routes to solar power, from traditional rooftop installations to shared projects, and now, even small plug-in units that fit on a patio or balcony.

Those added options could help more households cut electric bills, even though the state's longer-term solar outlook is still unclear.

What happened?

According to Canary Media, Governor Ned Lamont signed Connecticut's plug-in solar bill earlier this month that was meant to expand adoption statewide.

The law, HB 5340, also called An Act Concerning Renewable Power Generation, continues renewable energy incentives, would establish a new community solar program, allows plug-in solar, and requires automated permitting for home systems.

For residents who cannot place panels on their own property, including many renters, community solar could provide access through a shared system.

Yet, not all environmental advocates are happy with the law, as some components may actually restrict solar projects, per Canary Media. But for many, it is a step in the right direction.

Connor Yakaitis, who serves as deputy director of Connecticut's League of Conservation Voters, told the outlet "There were certainly versions [of the bill] that were much worse. It got pulled in a direction that was very concerning for the future of solar, but it was resurrected into something that works."

Why does it matter?

Solar is expected to be a key part of reaching climate targets that aim to keep our planet habitable, but many governments, including Connecticut's, have struggled to install enough of it.

Installations have fluctuated in recent years, and the state is still behind on its climate goals, in part because solar development has been slow. Expanding solar can help stabilize household energy costs, reduce reliance on volatile fossil fuel prices, and curb the air pollution associated with burning coal, oil, and gas.

Cleaner air can also bring public health benefits, especially for communities already facing heavy traffic and industrial pollution.

Yet, the legislation does not settle the broader uncertainty hanging over Connecticut's solar industry.

"There are plenty more things to figure out," Yakaitis explained to Canary Media, adding, "But it staved off concerns about incentive programs running out and the end of the solar industry in Connecticut."

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