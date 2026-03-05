According to investigations into the hospital, multiple patients have potentially died from this issue.

Concerns about mold allegedly linked to multiple patient deaths has emerged at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, one of Scotland's largest hospitals.

What's happening?

According to Sky News, investigators found mold and dirty water inside a ward treating vulnerable immunocompromised people.

Sky News reported that parts of the adult bone marrow transplant unit at the Glasgow hospital have been closed. Several rooms in Ward 4B were sealed off, and patients were moved out after mold and water ingress were identified inside the unit.

According to the report, bone marrow transplant patients often have weakened immune systems and depend on carefully controlled air systems to avoid infection.

Professor Hugh Pennington, emeritus professor of bacteriology at the University of Aberdeen, told Sky News the findings were "shocking."

Why is clean ventilation important?

Hospitals rely on clean air and water systems to protect patients whose immune systems are too weak to fight infections.

Maintaining clean ventilation systems and sterile environments is especially important in intensive care and transplant units. Pennington said any form of mold could kill bone marrow patients whose immune systems are suppressed during treatment. According to investigations into the hospital, multiple patients have potentially died from poor filtration.

"We either have a Scottish government that are not informed of the current situation on 4B or they have willfully ignored it to protect the reputation of the hospital," said Louise Slorance, the widow of a man who died shortly after being admitted into the hospital for lymphoma.

Holding businesses and major entities accountable to building resilience instead of reducing it is crucial to the well-being of communities. According to Sky News, this particular hospital has faced years of controversy over water contamination and ventilation issues since opening in 2015.

When institutions fail to properly respond to health hazards, communities and the environment feel the reverb. For example, workers at St. George Endocrine and Diabetes Clinic in Utah got sick from being allegedly exposed to unsafe radiation levels even after workplace complaints.

It's also a concern about transparency and exploitative profit. Public health risks can emerge when major corporations continue to push products despite knowing they emit toxic chemicals into homes.

What's being done about safety?

According to the report, portable air filtration units and air scrubbers are being used in the hospital while testing continues. Sky News also reported that police and prosecutors have been continuing a corporate homicide investigation into deaths that may be linked to environmental conditions at the hospital since 2015.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said patient safety remains a priority and that the issues are being managed through established infection control procedures, according to its statement cited in the report. The health board also acknowledged that the hospital has faced "challenges linked to build quality" since it opened.

For readers, learning how institutions communicate environmental risks can help identify situations in which organizations may misrepresent health or environmental hazards to further their own profit, a practice known as greenwashing.

