Elementary school cuts ribbon on game-changing campus upgrade: 'The first of its kind'

As both the financial and environmental costs of powering our world rise, communities and individuals continue to look for ways to save money and pollute less without sacrificing efficiency. One community in England found an innovative new way to power its school while saving significant resources.

The BBC reports that Lea and Garsdon Primary School in Wiltshire, England, installed 200 solar panels on its roof. The money for the panels was provided by parents, residents, and local businesses, coupled with local government loans.

The school hopes the upgrade will save it more than 10,000 pounds per year. It expects the solar panels to lower energy costs, reduce carbon pollution, and provide more money for educational purposes.

This is only the latest good news regarding clean energy and schools. A group of students in Boulder, Colorado, successfully lobbied their board to power their school buildings and buses on renewable power. Also, an elementary school in Boston is running entirely on geothermal energy.

Community solar projects such as the one in Wiltshire come with a wide variety of benefits. Extra power helps lower costs for the entire community and promotes energy independence. And it helps lessen our dependence on dirty fuels that release harmful toxins into the atmosphere, such as coal, oil, and gas.

But individuals also reap a lot of benefits by installing solar panels. In addition to lessening toxic air pollution, it can bring monthly energy bills to at or near $0. And it is now easier than ever to find the right solar panels thanks to a company called EnergySage. They have a free online tool that offers quotes from vetted contractors. They can save consumers up to $10,000 per year.

The people responsible for the solar project were understandably proud of their accomplishment.

Councilor Jon Hubbard said the project was "the first of its kind for Wiltshire" and would "provide an educational opportunity for pupils to see renewable energy in action," per the BBC report.

Dr. Phil Yates, the Chair of Governors at the school, added: "This is an 'invest-to-save' scheme true to its name and we hope ours can be a model for many other schools."

