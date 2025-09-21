Student goes above and beyond for community facing devastating floods: 'His example will encourage others'

"One person's compassion can reach across borders and bring hope where it is most needed."

In September 2024, the Kathmandu Valley in Nepal experienced record-setting rainfall, triggering devastating floods and landslides. This led to the deaths of more than 200 people as well as catastrophic damage to local infrastructure.

In the aftermath, University of Bristol student Ivan Lewis traveled to Kathmandu, with funding provided through the school, to work with the Himshikhara Socio Cultural Society.

After observing the damage there, according to a university press release, Lewis developed a community safety and response plan to provide first aid supplies and training to residents. Lewis also created an evacuation plan to help residents prepare for future disasters. To make this happen, the college student launched a campaign that has already raised close to £1,500 (around $2,000).

"Based on current climate trends, Kathmandu is at significant risk of major floods this monsoon season," Lewis said in a statement. "It is critical to prepare these communities for this possibility or even likelihood of further events."

Nepal's monsoon season generally runs from June to September. As global temperatures continue to rise, driven by human-caused pollution, Earth's atmosphere is able to hold more moisture. This can drive heavy rains and intensify destructive storms.

The trend is making enhanced preparedness plans essential for communities everywhere, but marginalized communities and low- and middle-income countries face disproportionate impacts due to inequitable access to resilient resources. In the midst of recent protests in Nepal — mobilized in response to social media bans, corruption, and economic inequality, and met with deadly force — disaster risks may be compounded by political destabilization.

A spokesperson for the Himshikhara Socio Cultural Society commended Lewis's efforts to bring attention to the devastation in Nepal.

"Ivan's initiative is also an inspiration, showing how one person's compassion can reach across borders and bring hope where it is most needed," the spokesperson said, per the university release. "We truly appreciate Ivan's efforts, and we are hopeful that his example will encourage others to join hands with us in supporting the community."

