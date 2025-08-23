Massive waves prompt multiple water rescues, emergency evacuations as Hurricane Erin travels north: 'It's the craziest I've seen it'

"You have to see it for yourself."

While Hurricane Erin wasn't projected to make landfall on the East Coast, the season's first named storm still caused major havoc on the vulnerable Jersey Shore, per The Inquirer.

What's happening?

Hurricane Erin was named on Aug. 11, and over the weekend, it developed into a Category 5 storm.

Meteorologists monitored the developing hurricane as it moved through the Caribbean and inched toward the East Coast.

Coastal communities breathed a tentative sigh of relief when projections indicated Erin wouldn't make landfall directly as the storm moved north, but its effects have been far from muted.

On Tuesday, the American Red Cross warned of deadly rip currents up and down the Eastern Seaboard, with dangerous surf leading to beach closures. The Inquirer covered Erin's impact on Atlantic City and Ocean City, New Jersey, including rough waves and flooding.

Thursday, Aug. 21, was a particularly active day on the Jersey Shore, which the paper attributed in part to "an assist from the new moon."

"Multiple water rescues" were one outcome of Erin's thrashing currents, roads were closed, and The Inquirer reported that "more than 10 people were evacuated from flood-threatened homes" as the storm roiled the waters off seaside towns.

The outlet caught up with Ahmed Helmy, who observed the surging seas from a boardwalk pizza joint on Thursday.

"It's the craziest I've seen it. You have to see it for yourself," Healy said as he watched the waves crash.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency across the state, largely over risks for flooding, erosion, and rip currents.

Why is this coastal flooding concerning?

Nearly 13 years after Hurricane Sandy — later renamed Superstorm Sandy — leveled Atlantic City along with much of the East Coast, the seaside destination has yet to recover fully.

Sandy was arguably the general American public's first catastrophic brush with extreme weather significantly worsened by increasing temperatures — and for those whose lives were permanently changed, the memory is still raw.

Although Sandy developed as a standard hurricane, it morphed into what was called a "Frankenstorm." More than one weather system converged as Sandy neared New York and New Jersey, and the storm's impact was nearly unthinkable at the time.

Like wildfires, heatwaves, and floods, hurricanes have always been part of standard weather patterns, and on occasion, they've hit harder than anticipated.

As average temperatures rise and the sea surface gets hotter in the aggregate, the resulting conditions supercharge volatile weather systems.

Hurricanes and other forms of intense weather still occur — but they emerge more frequently, strike harder, cause more costly damage, and become deadlier over time.

What's being done about it?

On Friday, beach closures remained in effect across much of the Eastern Seaboard.

Officials urged residents to exercise caution, avoid floodwaters, and heed evacuation orders where applicable.

As extreme weather events become more commonplace, awareness of critical environmental issues remains an important safety measure.

