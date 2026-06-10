Massive collagen review finds it may help skin and aching joints — but not your workout

"Collagen is not a cure-all, but it does have credible benefits when used consistently over time, particularly for skin and osteoarthritis."

Collagen powders, drinks, and capsules are now common fixtures in the wellness market, sold with promises that range from smoother skin to better exercise results. But a new review indicates that only a limited set of advertised benefits is well-supported by scientific evidence.

What's happening?

According to a new meta-analysis, collagen supplementation appears to help most clearly with skin health and symptoms of osteoarthritis, while offering little sign of improving sports performance.

Published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum, the analysis pooled evidence from 16 systematic reviews, which included 113 randomized controlled trials involving nearly 8,000 participants.

Longer-term collagen use was linked to better skin hydration and elasticity, and extended supplementation was also associated with less pain and stiffness in people with osteoarthritis.

The researchers reported modest gains in muscle mass and in the structure of muscles and tendons. At the same time, they found no meaningful improvements in exercise performance, recovery after workouts, muscle soreness, or tendon mechanical function.

"Collagen is not a cure-all, but it does have credible benefits when used consistently over time, particularly for skin and osteoarthritis," said Lee Smith, professor of public health at Anglia Ruskin University and study co-author, per the BBC in February. "Our findings show clear benefits in key areas of healthy aging, while also dispelling some of the myths surrounding its use."

Why does it matter?

Given how widely collagen is sold across the wellness market, many people may be spending money on it without a clear picture of which effects are actually backed by evidence.

Supplements are often treated as harmless wellness add-ons, even when the science remains unsettled.

For oral health and cardiometabolic measures — including blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure — the evidence remained inconsistent or unclear.

"This study marks an important step towards more informed public guidance and better designed future research," Smith said, per ScienceDaily. "We need more high-quality clinical trials, including research examining long term health outcomes, optimal dosing, and differences between collagen sources."

What can I do?

From this review, the most convincing potential uses for collagen appear to be supporting skin health and reducing osteoarthritis symptoms, especially when taken consistently over time.

People can also support skin, joint, and overall health through better-established habits such as eating enough protein, staying active, protecting skin from excessive sun exposure, getting enough sleep, and following treatment plans for chronic joint pain.

For people considering collagen for workout performance or faster recovery, this review offers little reason for confidence.

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