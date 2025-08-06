Coldplay makes revolutionary change to its eye-popping live shows: 'It's an amazing sight to see'

"We had to figure out how our systems would fit into that."

Coldplay shows have gotten a lot greener thanks to the band's decision to power some of their stages and operations with flexible printed solar panels.

According to Interesting Engineering, the band has been testing the technology for the past 18 months, starting with smaller systems and eventually scaling up to a massive 5,920 square-foot solar array at Stanford Stadium earlier this summer.

The Australian start-up Kardinia Energy supplied the panels, which ended up being one of the largest mobile solar setups at a concert to date.

Kardinia CEO Anthony Letmon told PV Magazine that Coldplay had asked them to design a solar system that could handle a global tour, with the caveat that it needed to be assembled in just hours to keep up with the band's schedule. Luckily, that was no problem for the company that specializes in razor-thin, ink-based photovoltaics.

Using a large-scale wine-label printer to coat the eco-friendly plastic sheets with carbon-based semiconducting polymers, the company created panels that weigh less than a pound and can be unpacked by just two people.

They also don't take up much space, making them ideal for events like concerts. PV Magazine stated that the whole installation was finished in less than two hours with all the batteries fully charged, proving the system can meet the challenges of today's energy needs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"It's an amazing sight to see this small army construct a show within 24 to 48 hours," Letmon said in the interview. "We had to figure out how our systems would fit into that."

He added that the pilot at Stanford was meant to measure the energy output and demonstrate the system's performance at a large event. The panels' lightweight and flexible features make them perfect for places such as stadiums where the surface may not be totally even, or for short-term uses where traditional silicon panels may not be feasible.

Other uses for the flexible panels include refugee camps, lightweight rooftops, and emergency response disaster tents, for example.

Interesting Engineering explained that these next-gen panels aren't as efficient as their silicon counterparts, but they make up for it with their low weight, fast installation times, and in-house recyclability. Kardania also said the ink-based panels are "expected to be ten times cheaper," which is a huge advantage for companies that need a large-scale system for temporary events.

While Kardania continues to adapt its technology for multiple applications, such as remote areas and industrial warehouses, Coldplay will continue to power its shows with the systems through this year.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.