New research makes disturbing discovery about rising cause of death: 'It is much more of a shock to the system'

The study found that the number of deaths more than doubled from 1999 to 2022.

The world may be warming, but deaths related to cold weather are on the rise across the U.S., new research reveals.

What's happening?

The New York Times reported on a study that found that the number of deaths where cold was an underlying or contributing factor more than doubled from 1999 to 2022.

This may come as a shock to some — temperatures in the U.S. are, on average, 4 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than they were 50 years ago, the publication reported, citing info from Climate Central. However, it explained that our overheating planet is also leading to more frequent bursts of extremely frigid winter weather.

"We are less accustomed to experiencing those cold temperatures, so that when they do occur, it is much more of a shock to the system," Victor Gensini, a professor of meteorology at Northern Illinois University, explained to the Times.

Why is the study concerning?

Frigid weather can cause serious conditions like frostbite and hypothermia, the National Weather Service warns. Frostbite can lead to the loss of extremities like fingers and toes, while hypothermia can kill. And hypothermia survivors often endure lasting kidney, liver, and pancreas problems.

In addition to health impacts in humans, extremely cold weather can also cause severe damage to certain crops and can lead to pipes freezing or bursting inside homes, the NWS adds.

Meanwhile, heat deaths are also on the rise in the United States, thanks to rising global temperatures. In fact, one recent study discovered a 117% increase in heat-related deaths between 1999 and 2023, and researchers expect the trend to continue. For instance, heat waves in the Pacific Northwest in 2024 were the suspected cause of at least 16 deaths in Oregon.

Who's most at risk?

The study found that people 75 and older are especially vulnerable since our ability to regulate our body temperature declines with age. The Times also explained that older people often suffer from other chronic conditions, such as diabetes or thyroid problems, which can affect the body's ability to stay warm if not treated properly.

The study also found that cold-related death rates were highest among American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Black people, groups that have traditionally been marginalized and often have unequal access to income, education, housing, and health services.

What can people do to protect themselves from the cold?

It's important to recognize the signs of hypothermia. In adults, these include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness, and apparent exhaustion, per the NWS. However, as the hypothermia becomes more severe, the person may stop shivering, Mass General Brigham asserts.

According to the NWS, if you see these signs in someone, you should take their temperature. If it's below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, seek medical care immediately.

If medical care is not available, warm the person slowly, starting with their body core. Use your own body heat if necessary. Make sure the person is in warm, dry clothing, and wrap them in a warm blanket, covering their head and neck.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.