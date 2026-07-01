North Atlantic 'cold blob' isn't just surface cooling — scientists blame weakened heat flow

The study says a weaker system can affect weather in Europe and elsewhere.

Fresh debate has turned attention back to an unusual climate signal in the North Atlantic: one area there has stayed on a cooling track for more than a century, even as much of the planet has warmed.

Researchers say the region known as the "cold blob" is more than a quirky patch of cool surface water, and the forces behind it could have far-reaching effects.

What happened?

Recent studies have shed light on the North Atlantic "cold blob," a region south of Greenland and Iceland that continues to cool while most of the world's oceans grow warmer.

For years, scientists have argued over the cause of that cooling. One prominent idea was that the ocean there was simply giving up more heat to the atmosphere, but a new analysis using observation-based ocean heat content estimates and reanalysis data suggests that explanation does not fit.

What emerged more strongly instead, the researchers found, was a decline in the amount of heat the ocean is transporting into the region, according to a study in Geophysical Research Letters spotlighted in Reddit's r/science.

Why does it matter?

Much of the heat decline shows up in roughly the upper 1,000 meters, the layer tied to the northward-flowing part of the AMOC, which indicates the cold blob extends through the water column rather than existing only at the surface, according to the study.

That matters beyond the North Atlantic because the AMOC helps shape climate patterns in many places. The study says a weaker system can affect weather in Europe and elsewhere, and scientists have increasingly warned that further weakening could move the circulation toward a dangerous tipping point.

Even on a warming planet, temperatures do not rise evenly everywhere or at every moment. In this case, the cooler ocean patch may be another sign of wider climate disruption linked to changes in one of Earth's key heat-transport systems.

What are people saying?

The researchers put it plainly: changing ocean heat transport "dominates heat content changes in the 'cold blob.'"

They also warned that "a further weakening of Atlantic heat transport in future climate change could lead to serious impacts on climate and weather conditions in Europe and other parts of the world."

In their conclusion, they wrote that the evidence for a weakening AMOC "is a serious concern for society and policy" and "requires urgent attention by policy makers."

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