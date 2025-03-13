Scientists craft ultra-durable material from an unexpected source: 'We've been working on new material recipes'

A team of developers created a durable, water-resistant, lightweight, and compostable packaging material using coffee grounds, fungus, and a 3D printer.

A post on Tech Xplore by the researchers on this incredible innovation that could substantially reduce plastic use. Danli Luo, a University of Washington doctoral student in human-centered design and engineering, saw the potential of discarded coffee grounds.

We only use about 30% of a coffee bean to brew coffee. The other 70% goes into the trash. Luo realized these unconsumable grounds were sterile, nutrient-rich, and ideal for growing fungus. Before mushrooms sprout, a mycelial skin forms. This skin binds loose substances.

She combined coffee grounds, Reishi mushroom spores, brown rice flour, xanthan gum, and water to create a Mycofluid paste. When fed through a specially designed printer head, the paste can be used to 3D print various objects.

The final Mycelium biocomposite is heftier than Styrofoam but just as durable. Luo discussed the potential of this compostable material. She explained, "We're especially interested in creating systems for people like small business owners producing small-batch products — for example, small, delicate glassware that needs resilient packaging to ship."

She continued, "We've been working on new material recipes that can replace things like Styrofoam with something more sustainable and that can be easily customized for small-scale production."

This invention could replace plastic packaging and single-use products. According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, 3.4% of planet-warming gas pollution comes from plastics. Roughly one garbage truck's worth of plastic is dumped into the ocean every minute.

According to the University of Colorado Boulder, more than half of all plastics produced are single-use. And 90% of all plastic is never recycled.

Luo's invention could be an excellent alternative to single-use plastics. The tough design and versatility make it perfect for shipping materials, straws, takeout containers, product packaging, and more.

The biocomposite could halve our plastic waste. This would keep more waste out of landfills and reduce pollution, helping to cool the planet.

Luo believes this biocomposite's potential goes beyond replacing single-use plastics. The process could reduce food waste as well.

She said, "We're interested in expanding this to other bio-derived materials, such as other forms of food waste … We want to broadly support this kind of flexible development, not just to provide one solution to this major problem of plastic waste."

