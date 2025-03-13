  • Tech Tech

Scientists craft ultra-durable material from an unexpected source: 'We've been working on new material recipes'

The invention could replace plastic packaging and single-use products.

by Veronica Booth
The invention could replace plastic packaging and single-use products.

Photo Credit: 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

A team of developers created a durable, water-resistant, lightweight, and compostable packaging material using coffee grounds, fungus, and a 3D printer.

A post on Tech Xplore by the researchers on this incredible innovation that could substantially reduce plastic use. Danli Luo, a University of Washington doctoral student in human-centered design and engineering, saw the potential of discarded coffee grounds

We only use about 30% of a coffee bean to brew coffee. The other 70% goes into the trash. Luo realized these unconsumable grounds were sterile, nutrient-rich, and ideal for growing fungus. Before mushrooms sprout, a mycelial skin forms. This skin binds loose substances.

She combined coffee grounds, Reishi mushroom spores, brown rice flour, xanthan gum, and water to create a Mycofluid paste. When fed through a specially designed printer head, the paste can be used to 3D print various objects.

The final Mycelium biocomposite is heftier than Styrofoam but just as durable. Luo discussed the potential of this compostable material. She explained, "We're especially interested in creating systems for people like small business owners producing small-batch products — for example, small, delicate glassware that needs resilient packaging to ship."

She continued, "We've been working on new material recipes that can replace things like Styrofoam with something more sustainable and that can be easily customized for small-scale production."

Watch now: Expert unpacks key issue with sustainable product packaging, marketing

This invention could replace plastic packaging and single-use products. According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, 3.4% of planet-warming gas pollution comes from plastics. Roughly one garbage truck's worth of plastic is dumped into the ocean every minute. 

According to the University of Colorado Boulder, more than half of all plastics produced are single-use. And 90% of all plastic is never recycled. 

Luo's invention could be an excellent alternative to single-use plastics. The tough design and versatility make it perfect for shipping materials, straws, takeout containers, product packaging, and more.

The biocomposite could halve our plastic waste. This would keep more waste out of landfills and reduce pollution, helping to cool the planet. 

Luo believes this biocomposite's potential goes beyond replacing single-use plastics. The process could reduce food waste as well. 

She said, "We're interested in expanding this to other bio-derived materials, such as other forms of food waste … We want to broadly support this kind of flexible development, not just to provide one solution to this major problem of plastic waste."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x