State-of-the-art vessel sets off to prepare for game-changing energy project: 'Should be a win-win for everyone'

As energy consumption rises around the world, the need for clean energy sources is becoming increasingly important. Companies are turning to everything from solar panel farms to hydropower to meet demand.

Wind farms are also sprouting up to help supply much-needed energy to electric grids. The country's largest offshore wind farm, the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, is being constructed by Dominion Energy, offshoreWIND.biz reported. And it was announced that a cable-laying vessel called the Monna Lisa was introduced to Prysmian's fleet to help transfer the energy produced by the wind farm to shore.

It is estimated that Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind will generate enough renewable energy to power up to 660,000 homes. In February, Dominion Energy said that the wind farm was approximately 50% complete and remained on track to be finished at the end of 2026 — and the Monna Lisa is playing a big part in that.

Energy generated from offshore wind farms is a game-changer for communities. First and foremost, it helps lower energy costs as more energy available to the grid means lower prices. It also helps keep grids stable and promotes energy independence. Such projects are also a boon for communities since they provide jobs for local residents.

A transition to wind power is also great for the environment. Traditional energy requires the burning of dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas, which releases harmful pollution into the atmosphere. This causes negative health effects on all living things and increases temperatures around the globe.

This is only the latest good news on the wind power front. Maersk Offshore Wind announced it is designing and building a world-first wind installation vessel that will accelerate the rollout of offshore wind installations by 30%, helping to reduce costs and speed up grid connections. And Italy recently announced a huge solar and wind farm in the Ionian Sea to help it reach its renewable energy goals.

Supporters backing this project are thrilled about the possibilities of wind power. "Wind is not the only solution, but it's an important part of the overall spectrum," Grayson Holmes, a lawyer at the Southern Environmental Law Center, said in a recent Sierra Club post about the project. "It feels like it should be a win-win for everyone."

