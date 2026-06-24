'The sea took everything away': Nigeria's 'Happy City' is being swallowed by the ocean

"Very sad, unfortunately it's going to become more common."

A grim situation is affecting coastal Nigeria, with the ocean gradually consuming a place once known as the nation's "Happy City."

What's happening?

The Guardian spotlighted Ayetoro, Nigeria, which has come to represent the kind of damage coastal erosion and rising seas can inflict on a whole community.

"More than half of Ayetoro — a Christian utopia founded in the 1940s — has been lost to the ocean, and its remaining people are running out of options," the report said.

When the waters began to cover the coastline in 2019, Arowo Victoria lost her business, which she had started after retiring with borrowed money.

"There was nothing I could save," she told The Guardian, staring at the shoreline where her shop once stood. "The sea took everything away."

Why does it matter?

As sea levels rise and coastlines erode, the damage reaches far beyond property lines.

Families can lose homes, jobs, schools, roads, and access to clean water in a matter of years — or even after a single major storm surge. Communities built around fishing and local trade can also watch their economic foundations wash away.

Worsening extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods by increasing flooding, contamination, displacement, and infrastructure damage. That can put public health at risk through unsafe water and disrupted medical care, threaten community safety as roads and homes become unstable, and undermine economic stability.

Ayetoro reflects a troubling global problem: Across low-lying coastal areas, climate-driven sea-level rise is amplifying flood risk and erosion.

What are people saying?

Commenters on a Reddit post about the report expressed sorrow and concern, seeing Ayetoro as a warning for coastal communities elsewhere.

"Very sad, unfortunately it's going to become more common," one wrote. "If you live near the ocean in a community without sea walls…you should think about moving. … One outcome of climate change that isn't talked about enough is the mass refugee crisis it will produce."

"It breaks my heart watching our young people trying to plan their future in a town that is steadily losing land to the sea," said Ogungbure Isaac, principal of Happy City College, according to The Guardian. "The situation is taking a psychological toll, which is affecting the children's academic performance due to the fear of the incursions."

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