Officials make big decision about the fate of the last coal-fired ship in the US: 'It's historic'

A historic ferry is the last coal-fired ship in the U.S., but now it's looking for a new way forward toward sustainability.

According to Inside Climate News, Lake Michigan Carferry's S.S. Badger, a "410-foot freight and passenger ferry that crosses Lake Michigan each summer," plans to transition its power to a cleaner energy source.

The federal government gave the Lake Michigan Carferry a $600,000 grant to research how the "Badger could transition to a zero-emissions vessel."

The Lake Michigan Carferry is a subsidiary of Interlake, and the company's environmental stewardship manager, Katie Wells, said there are many potential technologies it is looking into. These include "battery-powered electric motors and diesel-electric hybrid power paired with carbon capture for the CO2 released from burning diesel."

There is also a possibility of preserving the coal-fired engines as non-operational because of the historic nature of the ship.

President of Interlake Maritime Services Mark Barker said of the ship: "It's historic, it's romantic."

But, he added, "In today's world, it's not a long-term sustainable solution."

Barker also noted Interlake is looking into batteries so the ship could be entirely electric for short periods. Another option is a hybrid diesel and electric system, which could rely on battery power when in port. The company is also looking closely at carbon capture.

Barker said Interlake wants to decarbonize all of its ships.

He said, "The Badger could be an interesting platform to test some of those technologies."

Electrifying ferries can have positive impacts on local communities. According to Stantec, the switch brings air quality benefits and reduces noise pollution in local communities.

The website also noted the first ferries in Canada that switched to all-electric reduced polluting gases by 7,000 metric tons per year. It can also reduce the operating costs and boost passenger capacity.

The shipping industry is also making strides toward renewable energy. A European cargo ship has implemented high-tech wind catchers that aim to reduce 60% of polluting gases compared to vessels of similar size.

You can also use your voice to help more transportation companies switch to renewable energy sources by voting for pro-climate candidates and spending money with companies that have sustainability goals.

