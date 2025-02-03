Experts disprove misleading claim about grain production: 'I am far more worried about the negative effects of increased temperature'

"But most of the world's population is not there. And neither are most of the world's farmers."

Experts have disproved the misleading claim that carbon dioxide has positively affected grain production over the last 60 years.

According to Australian Associated Press FactCheck, a climate skeptic group called the CO2 Coalition spread this disinformation in its Facebook group at the end of last year.

The post's accompanying graph shows CO2 levels and global temperatures rising along with three staple crops: wheat, rice, and coarse grains.

Experts told AAP that this was a case when correlation did not equal causation. While higher CO2 levels may benefit some crops, the extreme heat that accompanies rising CO2 levels negates most positive impacts.

Even if the crops do survive the heat, their quality suffers. Jonas Jägermeyr, coordinator for the Global Gridded Crop Model Intercomparison project, told NASA: "Crops grow faster and bigger under higher CO2. But the protein and micronutrient content is proportionally lower."

Richard Ellis, a crop production expert at the University of Reading, shared key insights with AAP. While he noted that increased CO2 levels and temperatures may benefit wheat production in northern Canada, he added nuance by saying: "But most of the world's population is not there. And neither are most of the world's farmers."

"I am far more worried about the negative effects of increased temperature … on grain yields than I have positive thoughts about CO2 benefits," Ellis concluded.

Plants growing in extreme heat also produce less pollen, according to recent research — which means that pollinators, and our food supply by extension, will suffer.

When you see a claim like this on social media, it's important to take a step back and evaluate who is saying what and why. This guide from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside can help you with refreshing your media literacy skills.

Consulting a fact-checker site such as AAP's may also be a great habit to form.

Even more importantly, baseless claims won't stop the global effort for a cleaner and safer climate. Though everyone's personal space and ability to grow their own food, for example, may vary, keeping yourself informed can be one of the best ways to act for a better future today.

