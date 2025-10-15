Teen prodigy turns heads with cutting-edge theories on altering weather: 'I built this at home'

"I didn't expect her to continue with this, but she's done quite a bit of work."

A 17-year-old in Bellevue, Washington, has harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to explore what she believes to be the untapped potential of cloud seeding, according to Northwest Asian Weekly.

"Cloud seeding encourages rain," said Yuti Purohit, a student at Interlake High School, per Northwest Asian Weekly. "It works by sending particles and dispersing them into clouds."

Using advanced machine-learning techniques and satellite data, Purohit explored potential methods of cloud seeding and believes that she has uncovered possibilities that previous research has overlooked. Her work, which was featured at the International Science and Engineering Fair, has won awards and attracted global attention.

"I developed multimodal deep-learning models to modify cloud condensation nuclei and measure their effectiveness," Purohit explained, according to Northwest Asian Weekly.

Having hailed from the largely arid region of Rajasthan, India, Purohit was drawn to the science of precipitation and cloud seeding because, as she described it, she was "interested in why there is rainfall in one place and not another," per Northwest Asian Weekly.

Purohit's dedication to the topic has garnered respect from experts in the field.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"I didn't expect her to continue with this, but she's done quite a bit of work," said Bart Geerts, a professor at the University of Wyoming's Department of Atmospheric Sciences, according to Northwest Asian Weekly. Purohit first contacted Geerts to discuss cloud seeding in 2024.

According to the Desert Research Institute, "Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that improves a cloud's ability to produce rain or snow by introducing tiny ice nuclei into certain types of subfreezing clouds."

To date, most cloud-seeding techniques have used the compound silver iodide, which, in small concentrations such as the ones used for cloud seeding, has been found to be safe for humans and wildlife, per DRI. The silver iodide can be dispersed into clouds from aircraft or by releasing it from the ground.

Previous cloud-seeding programs have been found to increase snowpack by anywhere from 5% to 15%, according to DRI.

As rising global temperatures impact the world's weather, some areas have become drier, receiving less precipitation than they did previously. Advocates view cloud seeding as a potential way to bring more water to arid regions, increasing drinking water supplies and helping agriculture. Critics say there may be too many potential risks.

While some have expressed skepticism over cloud seeding's effectiveness, that hasn't stopped Purohit from using her interest in computer science and the environment to explore new techniques.

"When I first learned about cloud seeding, it felt inaccessible," Purohit explained, according to Northwest Asian Weekly. "I built this at home. Having these seemingly large goals is how we make change in the world."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.