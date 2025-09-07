Former US government employees work to revive crucial project that got shut down: 'None of us were ready to let go'

After the shuttering of Climate.gov, former members of the team that ran the website, as well as other experts, are launching a similar site that will not only revive access to its vital information but also expand its mission.

Climate.us will interpret climate science in an accessible way in addition to offering guidance for local governments as they work to mitigate the impacts of human-caused rising global temperatures, The Guardian reported.

Former managing editor Rebecca Lindsey is leading the way for the nonprofit organization, which is being staffed on a volunteer basis.

"A lot of federal employees are grieving over the sense that they've not just lost a job but a vocation," Lindsey told the newspaper. "None of us were ready to let go of Climate.gov and the mission."

She highlighted the educational aspect of the wiped-out site, noting people used it to learn about Earth's climate as well as changes spawned by the burning of dirty energy sources. The new site has backing in the form of a grant and legal services, and the team is hoping a fundraiser will turn into long-term support.

"Someone bought our domain name for us," Lindsey said. "And we have somebody that's volunteered web-hosting space for this phase. But we do not yet have the sort of large operational funding that we will need if we're going to actually transition Climate.gov operations to the nonprofit space."

Climate.gov has not been ripped from the internet, but the information it hosted was essentially hidden elsewhere. The Guardian called it part of the Trump administration's "war on federal science efforts." Political appointees who have taken over the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made the changes.

An anonymous contributor to the Climate.us project said that was a great disservice to the public, pointing out everyone is affected by the changing climate, which has no regard for political affiliations. They added that climate science provides "the only way to understand and adapt to what is happening."

Lindsey told The Guardian: "This is information that the taxpayers have already paid for. This administration is trying to hide it and take it away from us. It's an abuse of government. It's a waste of resources. People should be indignant. That's not the way the government should work."

