  • Tech Tech

State launches innovation incubator to bring more jobs and breakthrough technologies: 'We're going to really be able to make a difference'

"The challenges … are great, but they're exceeded by the opportunity that we have to build an economy."

by Laurelle Stelle
"The challenges ... are great, but they're exceeded by the opportunity that we have to build an economy."

Photo Credit: iStock

In September, Maine kicked off a new program to bring jobs and green tech development to the state through a grant of almost $1 million, the Maine Monitor reported.

The program is called the ClimateTech Incubator, and it's funded with $975,000 from the Governor's Energy Office. Run by the Roux Institute in Portland, it is starting out with a dozen startup companies — though the institute plans to bring in many more innovators over time.

Jon Wallace, an attendee at the program's launch, is a part-time lecturer in engineering at Northeastern. He is participating as both the head of one of the companies being sponsored and as an "entrepreneur in residence" who will coach other participants.

"The energy level is just off the charts," he said of the event, per the Maine Monitor.

Wallace's company is developing a product to calculate how pilots of smaller planes can create less heat-trapping air pollution on their flights. He thinks the ClimateTech Incubator offers a unique opportunity.

"It's hard to find a place with more leading climate scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and investors," he said. "I'm confident … that we're going to really be able to make a difference on … climate change."

Watch now: Industry leaders speak on what gives them hope in the face of climate change

Other startups participating in the program include Bluesonde Technologies, which is developing buoys fitted with sensors to test water quality for researchers and companies. Co-founder John Williams told the Maine Monitor that these buoys could also be used to scout locations for offshore wind and aquaculture purposes, in addition to aiding in carbon removal efforts.

Another company in the program, Enodia, is developing an AI-driven analysis tool to find weak points in the grid that are vulnerable to climate disasters such as floods. Those areas can then be targeted for infrastructure upgrades.

Entrepreneurs praised the ClimateTech Incubator for bringing them together to exchange ideas, as well as offering the Roux Institute's office and lab space to help them develop products.

Dan Burgess, director of the Governor's Energy Office, was enthusiastic about the green technologies headed to Maine, the Maine Monitor reported. 

"I believe that the challenges presented by climate change are great, but they're exceeded by the opportunity that we have to build an economy here in Maine, and to move Maine forward," he said at the ClimateTech Incubator's launch.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x