In Europe, climate-fueled hot nights steal sleep, raise health crisis fears

"It accumulates quietly, night after night, which makes it easy to miss."

Europe's latest heat wave did more than shatter temperature records. It also followed millions of people into bed, turning nighttime into another front line of climate stress.

As hot evenings linger across western Europe, researchers and health experts warn that lost sleep may be one of the most widespread — and most overlooked — consequences of a warming world.

What's happening?

Europe's rapid warming helps explain why the sleep toll is so pronounced. The continent is heating at more than double the global average, DW reported, and during June's heat wave about 65% of adults in the U.K. said they struggled to sleep. Nearly half of that group lost three or more hours a night.

One weather station in Saxony, Germany, logged an overnight minimum of 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29.4 degrees Celsius), a "tropical" low that leaves little chance for homes or bodies to cool. World Weather Attribution said climate change linked chiefly to fossil fuels has made these overnight extremes about 100 times likelier.

The connection is being measured more closely, too. A July study cited by DW used sleep-tracker data from nearly 318,000 people spanning 165 million nights and found that when nighttime temperatures rise from about 54 degrees Fahrenheit (12 C) to 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 C), the odds of getting less than six hours of sleep increase by roughly 40%.

Why does it matter?

The effects go beyond feeling tired the next day. In the short term, sleep loss can hurt concentration, mood, memory, work performance, and driving safety. Over time, repeated disruption can place added strain on the heart and metabolism.

Ty Ferguson, a research fellow at Australia's Adelaide University who studies the health and social effects of climate-driven sleep disturbance, told DW that people "can't maintain cognitive function, memory or emotional balance" when they get less than seven hours of sleep a night. He also said disrupted sleep can raise the risks of diabetes, depression, heart disease, and obesity.

Children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and lower-income households with less access to cooling may face the greatest burden.

Kim van Daalen, an environmental epidemiologist at the University of Cambridge, told DW that sleep loss is often missed because "It accumulates quietly, night after night, which makes it easy to miss in coverage that tends to focus on acute heat wave deaths or hospitalizations."

Bowen Chu, a researcher at the School of Atmospheric Sciences at Nanjing University in China, told DW: "Poor sleep makes it harder to work, learn, care for others and maintain good health."

What's being done?

Even if countries reach net-zero emissions, experts say adaptation will still be necessary because temperatures will take decades to fall.

Potential responses range from immediate household help to broader urban redesign. DW cited Ferguson pointing to practical steps such as expanding access to fans or air conditioning, using lighter and more breathable bedding, improving insulation, and reducing heat-trapping concrete in cities. DW also cited Chu pointing to larger structural changes, including more green spaces, solar-radiation reflective surfaces, and buildings designed for passive cooling with better shade and ventilation.

At the policy level, DW reported that Kelton Minor, an associate professor at the University of Copenhagen, has joined the World Sleep Society in urging a global sleep task force to better track and prepare for sleep loss in a hotter world. Experts also say work schedules may need to be adjusted during extreme heat waves.

At home, some steps are straightforward: blocking daytime sun with shades, ventilating when outdoor air is cooler, and switching to lightweight bedding.

Minor said, "Adapting the approximately one-third of our lives that we spend sleeping to nighttime warming already warrants European policy prioritization and adaptive innovation."

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