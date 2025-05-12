Scientist debunks harmful misinformation about Earth's history: 'I decided to do something radical'

A popular climate science graph showing Earth's 485-million-year temperature history is often misinterpreted by skeptics, according to climate scientist Zeke Hausfather (@hausfath) on X.

In a detailed thread, Hausfather explains that many people share this temperature chart as supposed evidence against human-caused climate change, when the research behind it confirms the opposite.

Whenever I post about climate, skeptical folks inevitable respond with this graph. So I decided to do something radical: actually read the underling scientific paper and ask the authors.



As it turns out, it actually says the opposite of what skeptics claim. pic.twitter.com/YcydlW7P8f — Zeke Hausfather (@hausfath) March 24, 2025

The thread shows how Hausfather went straight to the source, consulting the study authors who created the chart.

"I decided to do something radical: actually read the underlying scientific paper and ask the authors," he wrote.

What he discovered was eye-opening. Rather than supporting climate skepticism, the paper explicitly states, "CO2 is the dominant driver of Phanerozoic climate [the past 485 million years], emphasizing the importance of this greenhouse gas in shaping Earth's history."

Lead study author Emily Judd confirmed this interpretation, stating: "We find a strong correlation between the two parameters, which indicates that CO2 has exerted a strong influence on global temperature not just today and in the recent past, but across the last 485 million years of Earth's history."

This research matters because it reinforces what most climate scientists have said for decades: carbon dioxide levels strongly influence Earth's temperature.

While Earth was indeed warmer during the dinosaur age, the current warming speed is what makes today's rising global temperatures concerning. Modern plants and animals have adapted to the cooler conditions of the past few million years.

The historical record also shows that rapid climate shifts have triggered mass extinctions. Today's carbon dioxide increase (nearly 50% in just one century) represents a swift change compared to natural variations.

Social media users appreciated Hausfather's clarification.

"It's a great study which shows how CO2 changes have dominated global temperatures for many millions of years. In that time scale they're due to plate tectonics," one commenter noted. "Now humans are responsible for 100% of the rapid CO2 rise. Earth doesn't care. It responds as always."

