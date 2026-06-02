Most Americans say US and other countries will not do enough to avoid worst climate impacts

Just one-quarter say countries and other global actors will do enough.

A new Pew Research Center survey has found that most Americans lack confidence that the United States or other countries will do enough to prevent the worst effects of a warming planet.

That sense of pessimism is especially strong among Democrats.

The results of Pew's March survey of 3,524 U.S. adults indicate that roughly six in 10 Americans think the U.S. and other countries will fail to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Just one-quarter say countries and other global actors will do enough.

In 2022, 51% of Democrats said countries would not do enough. In 2026, that share rose to 69%. Four years ago, Democrats were nearly split on the question, but now a clear majority expects the world to fall short.

The survey also found that most Americans, and nearly all Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, see climate change as at least a "moderately big" national problem. At the same time, a majority of Americans say the federal government is not doing enough to address it.

That growing frustration comes as the Trump administration has sharply redirected federal climate policy, including exiting international climate agreements and rolling back limits on power plant emissions and fuel-efficiency standards.

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Action is still happening at the state, local, and household levels. Cities and states continue to invest in clean energy, grid upgrades, and resilience measures to reduce pollution and protect people during extreme weather.

The survey found that while Americans may believe technology companies can help, few think technology alone will solve climate-related damage.

Some of the most practical steps, meanwhile, are often the ones that lower bills while cutting pollution. Home weatherization, efficient electric appliances, rooftop solar, where feasible, and cleaner transportation options can all help families save money and reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

The Pew findings suggest Americans still see climate change as a serious problem. What appears to be fading is their belief that world leaders will respond with the urgency the issue requires.

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