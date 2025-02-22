Scientist shuts down online theory with thought-provoking analogy: 'Too much of any one thing is bad'

This scientist offered a thoughtful response to a commenter's concern about climate change.

A physicist took to TikTok to unravel a common misconception about climate change. Abi (@popculturescientist) responded to a commenter's claim that excess carbon dioxide isn't as big of a deal as we think.

"Yes, plants use photosynthesis, and they need CO2 to grow, but that doesn't mean that we can just pump unlimited amounts of CO2 into the world and that plants will just eat it all up," they explained.

Abi likened it to humans and water. While we need water to live, too much water can be dangerous and even deadly. Similarly, although plants and trees can be excellent carbon sinks, they can absorb only so much CO2.

The commenter also mentioned two alternate explanations for the planet's rising temperatures: magnetic shifts and radiation from the sun. However, these explanations aren't realistic.

To change the Earth's magnetic field, the planet's core temperature and movement would also have to change. And while the sun does emit radiation that warms the planet, its energy output hasn't increased and thus is not the main source of the last century of rising temperatures. Greenhouse gases are.

Greenhouse gases are aptly named. Like the glass of a greenhouse, they absorb and trap heat. According to the United Nations, "Fossil fuels – coal, oil and gas – are by far the largest contributor to global climate change, accounting for over 75 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90 per cent of all carbon dioxide emissions."

A warming planet throws delicate ecosystems out of balance. It means extreme weather, such as stronger storms or frequent droughts. Plants and animals unable to adapt to hotter climates will die, further disrupting the balance of the planet.

Commenters appreciated the friendly tone and simple explanation.

"That's a good take on the subject, too much of any one thing is bad, [and] the amount of CO2 from non natural sources is huge and it can't be taken up by the natural cycle of Earth's plant life," one user commented.

"Excellent explanations! Thank you for this!" another commenter said.

