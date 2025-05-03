Expert debunks dangerous theory about global issue with simple analogy: 'It makes no sense'

A TikTok user has articulated why one of climate change deniers' favorite talking points makes no sense.

"Just because it happened naturally in the past does not preclude it from happening unnaturally in the present," they explained in a recent video.

Human1011 (@human.1011) responded to the claim that "climate change is real, but it's a constant; it's always changing" with a breakdown of why this argument falls flat.

In the video, they call this "one of the worst arguments against climate change" that deniers frequently use.

The creator uses a striking analogy to illustrate the flawed logic: "'Your honor, I couldn't have committed the arson! Wildfires have been happening naturally for millions of years!' It makes no sense if you think about it for more than two seconds."

While Earth's climate has changed throughout its 4.5 billion-year history, the rapid pace of today's changes sets modern climate change apart.

NASA confirms that Earth's climate has changed throughout history, with eight cycles of ice ages and warm periods in the last 800,000 years. But the current trend differs because it results from human activities since the mid-1800s and is proceeding at an unprecedented rate, according to NASA.

Scientists have investigated whether natural factors such as volcanic activity or solar output could explain recent warming patterns. Their conclusion, as explained by Carbon Brief? The human contribution to modern warming is around 100%, with natural factors creating a slight cooling effect over the past 50 years.

At the end of the video, Human1011 invites climate deniers to bring better arguments. "Give me something to contend with," they say.

The post resonated with viewers who understand the importance of honest climate discourse.

"I've heard people call the current thing 'the climate crisis' to be clear," one said.

Another wrote, "Also in the past the climate changed over hundreds of years (or even millions) and now it's changing radically in less than a century."

"You are awesome," someone else concluded. "Thank you."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.