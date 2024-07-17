Architect designs breathtaking home with remarkable features to bring outdoors in: 'A real visceral connection from the trees to the house'

Architect David Bailey has designed a stunning modern home in Green Hills, Tennessee, that seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living.

Completed in 2014, the Sycamore House was inspired by Bailey's childhood memories and passion for sustainability, according to Style Blueprint.

The home's design takes cues from the natural Tennessee landscape, especially the majestic sycamore trees on the property that hold a special meaning for Bailey.

"I spent a lot of time climbing sycamore trees, exploring creeks and all those things, so there was a real visceral connection from the trees to the house," he shared with Style Blueprint.

Bailey carefully considered the home's orientation to optimize natural light and maintain a strong visual connection to the lush surroundings.

What makes the Sycamore House truly remarkable is its commitment to green design. The home incorporates geothermal heating and cooling, solar panels, a rainwater collection system, and eco-friendly materials throughout. By harnessing renewable energy and resources, the house minimizes its environmental footprint.

These sustainable features don't just benefit the planet — they also translate to lower costs for the homeowners. The geothermal and solar systems drastically reduce reliance on dirty pollution, leading to much lower energy bills and significant savings over time. Collected rainwater covers all of the property's irrigation needs, resulting in major water savings.

Inside the home, natural wood elements create an inviting warmth and bring a sense of the outdoors in. FSC-certified wood and low-VOC materials were purposefully selected to promote indoor air quality and responsible forestry. The interior strikes a balance between sleek modernism and cozy livability.

"As the design emerged, and we got more familiar with the house and neighborhood, we realized we're not moving again," Bailey shared. "We're going to be here for a long time. That influenced how we thought about the design, materials, and the finishes."

With its thoughtful marriage of sustainability, style, and comfort, the Sycamore House provides an inspiring model for the future of residential architecture. It proves that by designing homes in harmony with nature, we can create spaces that are healthier for both people and the planet.

