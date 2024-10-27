Experts sound the alarm over unexpected contributor to worsening mental health crisis: 'It's a threat multiplier'

Climate change is not only affecting our planet, but it is also taking a toll on our mental health.

What's happening?

As reported by Hopkins Bloomberg Public Health Magazine, experts are finding that climate change leads to an uptick in climate anxiety. Climate anxiety comes from confronting environmental uncertainty and the devastation of natural disasters.

Johns Hopkins researchers point out that people exposed to severe weather events are experiencing depression and PTSD at higher rates, particularly in affected communities.

"Where poverty, unstable employment, fragile infrastructure, conflict, geographic vulnerability to extreme weather events, or food insecurity exist, there's a greater likelihood of loss of livelihood, loss of life, or loss of a sense of control, which all have negative mental health consequences," Department of Mental Health chair Pamela Collins said.

In addition to climate anxiety, the increase in global temperatures is causing aggression and increasing suicide risk.

For these reasons, Molly Lasater, a climate and mental health researcher, calls climate change a "threat multiplier."

Why is climate anxiety important?

This issue is crucial because the emotional strain linked to climate change exacerbates existing mental health problems, often leading to communitywide psychological crises. Vulnerable populations, including low-income and marginalized groups, are particularly susceptible to these compounded stressors.

Climate change acts as a "threat multiplier," worsening mental health in areas already struggling with resources. The effect of environmental and emotional instability risks further isolating vulnerable individuals and heightening long-term psychological consequences, especially in regions with limited access to mental health care.

What's being done about climate anxiety?

To address the hidden mental health impacts of climate change, governments and organizations must strengthen public health systems to better provide mental health support, particularly in climate-impacted areas.

Expanding access to mental health care, funding resilience-building programs, and incorporating psychological support into disaster response plans are key steps in tackling this growing issue.

Individuals can also mitigate their climate anxiety by taking collective climate action, seeking out community support, and focusing on solutions to make a personal and societal difference. By addressing both the environmental and psychological aspects of climate change, we can work toward a more healthy future.

