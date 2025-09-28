Online debate sparked by controversial claim about emerging energy tech: 'Sounds like you have no clue at all'

A Reddit user took to the r/unpopularopinion forum and did exactly what it calls for: They posted an unpopular opinion. This particular opinion was chock-full of misinformation about clean energy and the economy, and commenters were quick to point that out.

Clean energy projects are great for the economy. They create jobs in multiple industries. Besides employment created in a given area directly associated with the necessary construction, the demand for equipment, components, and services creates additional employment down the supply chain. The ripple effect continues, as the wages earned are then spent in local economies.

On top of that, the proliferation of clean energy sources can attract businesses. According to Sustainable Views, a recent survey of nearly 1,500 business leaders from 15 countries showed that the majority would be willing to move business operations to a country with a higher adoption of clean energy.

A healthier population due to the reduction in pollution caused by dirty energy generation can also lead to huge economic savings. According to Yale Climate Connections, cleaner air and the resulting better public health will save the U.S. economy an estimated $118-200 billion between now and 2030.

The misinformed opinions shared by this Redditor said otherwise.

The Redditor believes clean energy regulations — not lower labor costs and reduced operating costs — drive companies to move operations overseas, resulting in lost jobs and a worse economy. They also believe this ends up in more planet-overheating pollution being released into the environment.

As mentioned above, commenters were quick to correct the original poster.

"Sounds like you have no clue at all about any of this," one person commented.

Another added: "Your fear is not supported by reality."

Another commenter debunked much of the general premise of the original post by mentioning that the U.S. had been sending jobs overseas long before the clean energy push started.

"American industry has been sending good manufacturing jobs to China and elsewhere for a half century," the commenter said. "Singling out green tech is a bad faith argument."

One commenter pleaded with the original poster to educate themselves on this, posting: "Please spend a few minutes researching this … The premise that the transition to green energy is causing more problems than it's solving is nonsense."

