Woman calls out official's false claims about air and water quality: 'This isn't just political spin — this is gaslighting'

A TikToker is calling attention to questionable claims made by an Indiana official, sparking frustration over how political figures portray the state's public health and safety situation.

The video, posted by creator The Recovered Republican (@therecoveredrepublican), takes aim at remarks by Attorney General Todd Rokita, who was recorded saying that Indiana has the cleanest air and water since the 1970s. The creator fact-checks his statement, pointing to data from the American Lung Association that gave Indiana an "F" grade for air quality.

"That's not good quality," she says. "That's failing, meaning you shouldn't go outside and really breathe the air if you value your lungs. And our water is filled with something called 'forever chemicals,' nitrates from farm runoff, and industrial contamination."

"This isn't just political spin — this is gaslighting," the creator says in the video. She explains that residents deserve the truth, along with safe water and air, and that politicians and anyone else offering misleading information should be called out.

According to the American Lung Association's 2025 State of the Air report, most counties in Indiana experience dangerously high levels of ozone and particle pollution. Poor air quality is linked to asthma, cardiovascular disease, and premature death, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Meanwhile, water quality is another challenge for Indiana, with the Environmental Working Group's assessment showing many public water utilities racked up violations of health-based drinking water standards.

Minimizing or denying these realities make it harder for communities to demand change and for policymakers to invest in solutions that would improve everyday life. But residents can stay informed about environmental challenges affecting their health by exploring critical climate issues and relying on science-backed research and evaluations.

Commenters echoed the creator's frustration.

"If Todd Rokita told me the sky was blue, I'd check it for myself," one person joked.

"I live in Indiana. PLEASE tell me where this clean air & water is?? It's not in my neighborhood!" someone else said.

A third resident added: "When I moved into my home in Indy last November, we had our water tested. Was told not to drink it. It has enough chlorine in it to treat a pool."

Another Hoosier chimed in, writing: "I've only been here for 2 years. Since we've moved here, I've had nothing but asthma issues, allergy problems, and I stay some type of sick all the time."

