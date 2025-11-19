Experts issue warning after uncovering surprising link to heart disease: 'A public health concern'

Your body's internal clock plays a significant role in your cardiovascular and metabolic health, according to the American Heart Association.

Disruptions in your circadian rhythm may increase your risk of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity.

What's happening?

The AHA in October published a study on the role of circadian health in the Circulation journal.

The authors explained how the human body's internal clock regulates various physiological functions, including metabolism, blood pressure, vascular tone, sleep-wake cycles, and hormone release. When your body experiences an irregular sleep schedule, late-night eating, shift work, or exposure to artificial light at night, its circadian alignment is disrupted and metabolic outcomes are affected.

The researchers emphasized that circadian health goes beyond just getting enough good sleep. In fact, the timing, regularity, and alignment of your circadian rhythm can impact your overall health.

For example, the paper noted that artificial light exposure is linked to a 34% greater risk of cardiovascular disease.

"These findings are novel and add to the evidence suggesting that reducing exposure to excessive artificial light at night is a public health concern," professor and sleep expert Julio Fernandez-Mendoza said.

Why is the circadian-cardiovascular connection significant?

This information from the AHA offers a fresh perspective on health behavior and stands out for its relevance to public health. There are also societal implications for these findings because some populations are disproportionately affected by circadian rhythm disruptions.

For example, shift workers, people with precarious work schedules, and those who live in urban environments with high levels of light pollution may be more at risk. Publicizing this information can inspire people to pay more attention to their internal body clocks and take actions to prevent disruptions as much as possible to maintain a healthy heart.

The research adds to the growing body of work on cardiovascular risks and the strong links between pollution and heart disease. Beyond the hidden toxins in our air and food, pollution in the forms of light and noise may also lead to heart issues in people of all ages.

What can I do to support my circadian rhythm?

There are many ways to support circadian health, such as prioritizing a regular sleep-wake schedule with consistent bedtimes and morning routines. You can also avoid bright lights at night and seek morning sunlight exposure to naturally align your circadian rhythm.

Take these sleep-related habits a step further by reconsidering the timing of your meals and exercise. Avoid eating late at night, and experiment with exercising at different times of day to see how it affects your sleep.

You can also maintain a healthy heart by reducing your exposure to pollution as much as possible. You can do this by making simple changes to your daily life, such as eating more plant-based foods, using natural cleaning products, and growing plants without chemicals.

