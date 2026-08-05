Injured kitten Gelato get new upgrade for homemade Hot Wheels wheelchair

Because of his small size, the Cincinnati Animal Care facility did not have a wheelchair small enough for Gelato.

At Cincinnati Animal Care, a tiny kitten named Gelato is getting around with a homemade wheelchair built from everyday materials, according to Local 12 News.

What happened?

Gelato was reportedly taken into the shelter with four siblings after they were found on a local roadway. Gelato was discovered to have a spinal injury that left him unable to bear weight on his back legs.

Local 12 news noted that Gelato was able to pull himself along with his front legs, but his hind legs dragged behind him. Because of his small size, the Cincinnati Animal Care facility did not have a wheelchair small enough for Gelato.

That is what made the facility's medical team choose to make one themselves.

Using supplies they already had on hand, they put together the first version with cardboard, wooden rulers, zip ties, tape, and even Hot Wheels. The improvised cart allowed Gelato to stay mobile while recovering.

Now, as Gelato has grown, he has moved on to an upgraded setup. As Local 12 News reported, an employee at Cincinnati Animal Care knew an engineer who helped design and 3D-print a sturdier, adjustable cart that can support Gelato as he grows.

How is this helpful?

Animal shelters often treat pets with serious medical needs without having perfectly sized equipment ready to use. That challenge can be even greater with very young animals, when standard devices may not fit at all.

For Gelato, the homemade cart gave him a chance to move more independently, play, and build strength rather than remain restricted by his injury.

Gelato's case matters because it helps spotlight disabled animals, which can sometimes be overlooked even though many can thrive with proper support.

What's being done?

According to Local 12 News, Gelato is still recovering in foster care, with his new 3D-printed cart giving him more mobility than ever. His recovery has been especially promising because he is beginning to show signs that he may regain more natural movement in the future.

Gelato can now stand for short stretches without the wheelchair, even though he still isn't able to walk or run by himself.

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