New evidence reveals insight on chronic fatigue syndrome: 'Unexpectedly high prevalences'

This study could help researchers better understand how ME develops, which hopefully means better treatment is on the way.

A link between certain bacterial infections and myalgic encephalomyelitis, also known as ME or chronic fatigue syndrome, may have been established.

What's happening?

The Mayo Clinic stated that many factors could potentially cause ME, which creates chronic fatigue that can last at least six months. It can take many tests to determine whether a person has it.

A study by North Carolina State University, however, might have made it easier to identify if someone has ME. It looked at 50 participants who reported neurological symptoms associated with ME and found that several had bacterial infections.

Of the 50, 10 were infected with Babesia, 11 had Bartonella, and two had both kinds of bacteria. Though the sample size is small, 23 out of 50 people being infected is fairly high.

An NC State press release stated that Bartonella infections can come from fleas, lice, and possibly ticks. Animals that can host the bacteria in the blood, such as cats, can also cause Bartonella infections in humans.

Babesia infections, on the other hand, usually come from tick bites. A person can also receive an infection through an infected blood transfusion, placenta, or transplanted organ.

Both kinds of bacterial infections are considered vector-borne illnesses.

Why is this study important?

This study could help researchers better understand how ME develops, which hopefully means better treatment is on the way. It can also provide more information about how bacterial infections affect people's bodies in general.

With rising global temperatures, these infections might become more common. Warmer year-round temperatures, especially in the northeastern U.S., are expanding tick ranges.

What's being done about ME?

This specific research is what's known as a pilot study. Though it has a small sample size, that's the whole point. Its scaled-down nature was intended to help researchers determine whether this subject is worth continued study.

"While this small cohort of chronically ill people can't be generalized to the entire ME/CFS patient population, this study provides documentation supporting a potential role for Babesia and Bartonella infection in patients with presentations consistent with ME/CFS," said Edward Breitschwerdt, one of the study's authors and the Melanie S. Steele Distinguished Professor of Internal Medicine at NC State's College of Veterinary Medicine. "Therefore, the somewhat unexpectedly high prevalences in our study are a jumping off point for further exploration."

You can prevent tick bites by using insect repellent and wearing light-colored, long-sleeved clothes, especially around grassy areas and bushes, according to Rutgers. Conducting tick checks is equally important.

As the Mayo Clinic observed, viral infections may also cause ME. Especially when airborne virus levels are high, consider wearing a mask in public to protect yourself and others from developing post-viral illnesses.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.