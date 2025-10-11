New EV owner shares honest thoughts after first time driving car: 'I had never'

Choosing a new car is a major milestone purchase for anyone, and luckily, more and more people are making the jump to electric vehicles.

In the r/KiaEV6 subreddit, a Reddit user posted pictures of their recently purchased car, a Kia 2024 RWD Wind that they dubbed aEVery (Avery).

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I had never been inside of an EV before purchasing and was so surprised at how heavy and grounded the car felt. I'm really enjoying it and minus a few repairs that have to be done by Carvana, [...] everything has been incredible," the poster said.

Commenters congratulated the poster on the new purchase and offered some advice for getting started as a first-time EV owner.

"Splendid ! Congrats and enjoy !!!" one user said.

"Welcome to the club. I have the white one too. 2024 ev6 gtline pkg 2. Get a center console organizer and [a] wireless two dongle to make android auto wireless," another commenter said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"Cute name. We're on our second one. Enjoy!" another user commented.

There are now so many EVs to choose from, and they're all a great choice for the environment as they don't rely on dirty fuels like gas-powered cars or release any tailpipe pollution. However, they do generate some pollution from battery manufacturing and charging.

But there needs to be about 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels dug out of the Earth every year to power gas cars, which is significantly more than the 30 million tons of minerals used annually for clean energy.

Owning an EV is also a great way to save money on fuel and routine maintenance like oil and fluid changes. And if you pair it with another clean energy source like solar power, you can save even more.

Installing panels and switching to solar at home will make it much cheaper to charge your EV than if you rely on grid electricity or public charging stations. Companies like EnergySage can assist you in getting started.

EnergySage's free online tools let you easily compare quotes from vetted local installers, helping you save an estimated $10,000 on solar installations. This can save you thousands more on your EV over time.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.