Researchers discover everyday substance that clears dangerous buildup from the body — here's what they found

Evidence suggests that chitosan dissolves in gastric juices and binds to bile acids in the GI tract.

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: iStock

Medical professionals and the general public have become increasingly concerned about the health risks of microplastics in the body. 

Fortunately, a group of researchers at Tokai University in Japan offered hope upon discovering that a type of non-digestible dietary fiber could help remove microplastics from our bodies. 

As News Medical Life Sciences reported, chitosan helped expel microplastics from test subject rats within days. The researchers found that chitosan promoted fecal excretion of microplastics in the rodents. 

Chitosan is a natural substance typically derived from the outer skeletons of crustaceans. 

The university researchers studied 30 rats in four experimental groups and one control group. They analyzed fecal and blood samples and the rats' internal organs to measure the amounts of microplastics after the animals ate controlled diets. 

The results showed that rats fed chitosan had significantly higher fecal excretion rates of microplastics than others during the one-week experimental period. Also notable was that chitosan-fed rats retained fewer microplastics in their gastrointestinal systems. 

The researchers published their findings in Scientific Reports, concluding that chitosan has a remarkable ability to aid the excretion of microplastics.

"Chitosan, a natural polysaccharide derived from chitin, effectively binds MPs and promotes their removal from the body," they wrote. "The effectiveness of chitosan in promoting MP excretion suggests that chitosan is a valuable dietary supplement for reducing MP accumulation in the gastrointestinal tract."

Chitosan is associated with high fecal excretion of microplastics through both chemical and physical reactions. Evidence suggests that chitosan dissolves in gastric juices and binds to bile acids in the GI tract. 

This study is significant because it highlighted how microplastics stubbornly remain in the gastrointestinal tract and aren't quickly expelled from the body. There have been increasing concerns about microplastics' effects on long-term gut health and the digestive system. 

This study was the first to prove that chitosan can effectively eradicate microplastics through fecal excretion and reduce the retention of microplastics in the intestines. 

The researchers recommended further study into the effect of chitosan on different sizes and types of microplastics. They also emphasized the need to better understand how chitosan moves and acts in the body. 

Though this study was only conducted in rats, it holds promise that the harmful effects of microplastics in the human body can be reduced. This is crucial since microplastics are unavoidable in the world today

While similar research continues, it's a smart idea to use less plastic in daily life to reduce your exposure. 

