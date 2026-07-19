"I want this to be the first mass market American robot."

Miami startup Chip Motors has emerged from stealth with a tiny, doorless electric vehicle it says could be a very American response to the oversized SUV. The neighborhood EV tops out at 25 miles per hour and could eventually be sent off to park with help from a remote operator.

What happened?

InsideEVs reported that Chip Motors has announced that it started accepting preorders for its first vehicle, the Chip. The low-speed model seats four, has a boxy shape, starts at $15,000, and is slated to reach customers in Florida in 2027.

The U.S.-assembled vehicle is designed for short local trips, particularly in private communities and warm-weather areas where golf carts have already become a familiar part of daily life.

Jameson Detweiler, Chip's cofounder, told the outlet, "During the pandemic, something happened. The golf carts escaped the golf communities, and were adopted widely and rapidly by families in markets where you could have the doors off basically year round, or in seasonal markets too."

A six-seat configuration is also planned, with a starting price of $18,000. Chip says buyers will be able to add things like alternate doors, different paint colors, and a surfboard rack, and the vehicle is expected to have a small front trunk. The company estimates that a roughly 15-kilowatt-hour battery will provide about 100 miles of range.

Another part of the pitch is "Chip Go!," a feature that would allow someone to step out at the beach or in a store and have the vehicle continue to a parking space, remotely driven by a human.

Why does it matter?

For many households, most daily driving consists of short errands that do not require a large gas-powered truck or SUV. A smaller EV built for neighborhood travel could help cut fuel costs, reduce tailpipe emissions, and lower routine maintenance expenses, since EVs generally do not require oil changes and have fewer moving parts to service.

People who switch to EVs can often save significantly on gas, though basic Level 1 charging can be slow. For faster home charging, Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for Level 2 charger installations.

The Chip also reflects a shift toward right-sized vehicles. People thinking about buying an electric vehicle have a growing list of options beyond traditional sedans and expensive luxury models.

What's being done?

The company is positioning the Chip as a road-ready alternative to the increasingly popular golf-cart lifestyle. Detweiler told InsideEVs that consumers were already purchasing "upgraded golf cart" style vehicles even though "they're not built for roads," which he said leaves room for a purpose-built model.

Chip Go! is expected to debut with U.S.-based teleoperators, but only for empty vehicles at first, according to InsideEVs. Detweiler also said that Chip would be responsible for any incident that happens while a teleoperator is controlling the vehicle, and that the company is working with Florida state and local officials on the rollout.

Chip says it hopes to work toward Level 4 autonomy, though that remains a target in a sector where even far more expensive vehicles have yet to fully deliver self-driving capability.

"I want this to be the first mass market American robot," Detweiler said. "It's just going to be on four wheels and sitting in your garage or in your driveway, as opposed to, you know, in your kitchen on two legs."

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