Chinese solar maker unveils 907-watt panel that sets a new global efficiency mark

A key hurdle is lifespan: compared with silicon, perovskite has historically been more vulnerable.

Chinese solar company Trina Solar introduced a new panel rated at 907 watts and 29.2% conversion efficiency, placing it among the strongest real-world solar panels yet made, Interesting Engineering reported.

What happened?

Built as a commercial-scale perovskite-silicon tandem module, the panel stacks two solar materials to capture a broader range of sunlight.

The development also stands out because perovskite can absorb wavelengths that ordinary silicon does not use as well, which is especially important because, although conventional silicon panels keep improving, they are nearing their practical ceiling.

In this kind of tandem panel, the top perovskite layer handles higher-energy light, and the silicon layer beneath converts the leftover light into power. By squeezing more clean electricity from the same amount of space, the approach could be especially useful in dense cities, on business rooftops, and at large solar projects seeking to boost output.

Why does it matter?

Should the technology expand successfully, each panel could produce more electricity while helping bring down solar power costs. That combination could help households, businesses, and cities lower monthly energy bills and rely less on polluting fossil fuels.

Cleaner electricity can also help support healthier air in communities by reducing the need for planet-warming power sources that contribute to smog and other harmful emissions.

A key hurdle is lifespan: compared with silicon, perovskite has historically been more vulnerable to heat, moisture, and ultraviolet light, leaving durability as a major unanswered question before widespread adoption.

Results verified by independent testing indicate that tandem solar is starting to move out of the lab and could be approaching broader commercial use.

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What are people saying?

The broader industry view appears optimistic. According to Interesting Engineering, experts have described perovskite as the next major evolution in solar.

Analysts also see tandem cells as a potentially important part of future clean energy systems, particularly in places where available space is limited and every extra watt counts.

At the same time, manufacturers and researchers are still focused on proving the panels can hold up for years under real-world conditions.

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