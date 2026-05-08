Average US car price equals 5 new Chinese electric vehicles: report

The comparison stands out because the US and China are the two biggest car (and EV) markets in the world.

New reporting out of Reuters is highlighting just how far EV prices have fallen in China's brutally competitive auto market.

According to Reuters, the pricing gap between cars in the United States and China is now so dramatic that the average price of one new car in America roughly matches the total cost of the five most popular electric models in China.

The comparison stands out because the U.S. and China are the two biggest car (and EV) markets in the world. But while EV adoption rates slowly climb in the U.S., in China, EV sales are skyrocketing.

In 2024, China accounted for nearly two-thirds of all EV sales across the world, growing from about half in 2021. And year-on-year growth remains extraordinarily high, as EV prices drop and more models are released.

In the U.S., the EV tax credit didn't boost sales as much as hoped, largely due to the fact that many of the cars were ineligible for the incentive. Despite this, the number of available EV models continues to increase and the number of EV sales grew to 1.6 million in 2024, per the International Energy Agency.

Kelley Blue Book reported in March that the average new car list price in the U.S. was $51,456. Meanwhile, Reuters noted that China offers over 200 EV models, including hybrids, costing less than $25,000. Plus, China's five best-selling EVs all start with prices below $12,000.

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These five vehicles, BYD's Seagull, Yuan UP, and Qin Plus DM, in addition to the Geely EX2 and the Wuling Hongguang MiniEV, together would cost $49,440. This means that a buyer could hypothetically purchase all five of China's top EVs for less than what one could for an average American car.

Reuters noted that these vehicles are not sold in U.S. dealerships and may never be. Even so, the price difference shows just how intense competition has become in China, where automakers are slashing costs and loading vehicles with more features to win over buyers.

The Reuters report underscores how important affordability is to the EV transition. Lower prices make it easier for more drivers to move away from gas-powered vehicles, especially when automakers pair fair prices with practical ranges and modern technology.

But the flip side of that equation is that many American consumers have been largely shut out from these ultra-low-cost models, leaving many buyers with steeper costs if they want to make the switch.

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