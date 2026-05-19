Chinese solid-state battery startup hits full production and readies 1 GWh factory for 2026

The startup has quickly expanded to focus on solid-state battery technology.

A Chinese battery startup has reached full production at a 500-megawatt-hour all-solid-state battery line, a notable milestone for a technology widely viewed as a safer, longer-lasting alternative to conventional lithium-ion packs.

The company, Pure Lithium New Energy, is already looking beyond that achievement, with plans to bring a factory with more than 1 gigawatt-hour of capacity online later this year, per CarNewsChina.

Beijing-based Pure Lithium, backed by Yizhuang State Investment, released a report that noted the company had finished its Pre-A+ financing round after raising tens of millions of yuan.

The four-year-old startup has quickly expanded to focus on solid-state battery technology. Pure Lithium said its initial production of 50Ah batteries has been completed, with the packs able to achieve between 6,000 and 8,000 cycles.

Solid-state batteries have generated significant attention because they could address two major challenges at once: safety and durability. If those benefits hold up under real-world conditions, they could reduce battery replacements, cut downtime, and lower long-term costs for households, businesses, and transit systems.

Pure Lithium is not beginning with passenger vehicles. Instead, it is focusing first on energy storage and low-speed mobility, areas where the benefits could reach the market sooner. For consumers, that could mean more dependable backup power, tougher batteries for two-wheel vehicles, and battery-swap systems that save time compared with waiting for a recharge.

These batteries could be especially useful in dense urban areas, where convenient transportation for two-wheeled EVs and limited charging space often go together.

There is also a broader resilience benefit. Longer-lasting storage batteries can help support infrastructure and local power systems during outages or severe weather, giving cities and utilities another option for keeping essential services running.

The company's next major step is scale. According to CarNewsChina, it expects its GWh-level factory to start operating in the coming months to help hit Pure Lithium's revenue goal of 100 million yuan, roughly equivalent to $14.7 million.

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