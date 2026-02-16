Tesla's 'invisible' door handles face major government crackdown — plus, 3 more EV stories to know this week

Week of Monday, Feb. 2, 2026

This week, we're looking at Toyota's promising solid-state batteries, another blow to Tesla (and its door handles), a bumper crop of new EVs, and lots of other news about clean machines you need to know right now:

California wants to replace the expired federal EV incentives with its own program

Pending legislative approval and likely to go into effect before the end of the year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is looking to support the future of EVs by announcing incentives for first-time electric vehicle purchasers.

The $200 million initiative will give new EV buyers a $1,500 point-of-sale rebate. It'll also give used EV buyers $1,000 to $4,000 (depending on your income), and a $10,000 deduction of loan interest for new U.S.-manufactured EVs.

The measures take direct aim at replacing the federal $7,500 tax credit program, which ended last September.

Toyota's solid-state batteries are getting a boost — from an oil company

Toyota has announced a huge leap forward in making solid-state EV batteries a reality — with help from a surprising (and maybe somewhat worrisome) source. A major Japanese oil refiner, Idemitsu Kosan, has committed to building a factory that will make the vital solid electrolyte material needed for the high-tech batteries.

Toyota plans to release solid-state-powered EVs in 2027 or 2028.

Against all odds, 2026 will be a banner year for EVs

Despite most domestic manufacturers retreating from new EV model releases, this year you'll get more new EVs to choose from than ever. According to our friends at Car and Driver, at least 31 will find their way to showrooms in the U.S.

That number includes four from Honda (including a new Acura RSX, the Afeela 1 in partnership with Sony, and the O SUV and O Saloon). Mercedes-Benz counts a proud six new EVs (including two all-new models from performance arm AMG).

GM gets points as an American carmaker by bringing the new Chevrolet Bolt to market (due this spring).

China has officially banned hidden door handles

A series of fatalities has led to the Chinese government announcing a ban on the "invisible" car door handles popularized by Tesla and adopted by other carmakers. High-profile accidents where rescuers were unable to open the doors — which can require electrical power to function — fueled the move, which will come into effect in early 2027.

The hidden handles are mostly aesthetic: Studies have shown that they reduce drag by only a tiny amount.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.