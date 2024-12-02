Rail company to launch new high-speed service connecting major European cities: 'We are the best mobility alternative'

"Looking towards the future, there is no doubt that people will be traveling by train."

A Spanish rail company recently announced plans to launch a new high-speed train service between Barcelona and Toulouse in mid-2025. As reported by Global Railway Review, the train service will offer six daily cross-border trains connecting 17 cities across Spain and southern France.

Rail company Renfe says the route will link the major cities of Barcelona and Toulouse. The proposed schedule also includes stops in popular destinations such as Perpignan, Carcassonne, Madrid, Zaragoza, Valencia, and Castellón.

The high-speed rail service will run seasonally from April to mid-September, with a potential expansion based on demand. The expected travel time between Barcelona and Toulouse is three hours, 30 minutes.

In a news release announcing the proposed line, Renfe said the new route would restore direct train services between Spain and the French cities of Toulouse and Carcassonne, which had previously been disrupted. The new connection would likely benefit both visitors and business travelers, making cross-country travel easier and more economical.

Renfe already operates between Spain and France on two separate lines, the first of which opened in June 2023. It reports it has already submitted a request to the European Union Agency for Railways for a safety certificate, the last step before the company starts training staff and announces a launch date.

The European Environment Agency reports that trains are the most environmentally friendly mode of motorized passenger transport in Europe. In 2018, the transportation sector accounted for 25% of Europe's planet-warming pollution. While 72% of transportation-based pollution came from road travel, only 0.4% came from train travel.

Renfe trains are "eco-friendly, electric trains with zero emissions," according to the company. The company reports its energy-efficient trains help to reduce yearly carbon pollution by 4.1 million tons compared to passengers using cars for daily travel.

"We are the best mobility alternative in the fight against climate change," Renfe stated. "... Looking toward the future, there is no doubt that people will be traveling by train."

