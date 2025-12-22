China makes first global achievement that could impact certain US policy: 'Keen to show the world that their program is unstoppable'

"The Chinese are moving very, very fast."

The China National Nuclear Corporation developed a first-of-its-kind power generator that uses carbon dioxide rather than steam.

It's the first commercial power source of this type and a significant step toward cleaner global energy.

As Newsweek reported, the China National Nuclear Corp.'s generator converts waste heat into useful electricity. This supercritical carbon dioxide power generator provides a clean energy solution and advances China's pollution-reduction efforts.

The company connected its generator to the grid at a steel plant in Guizhou province. There, it will capture waste heat from steel production and directly convert it into electricity.

The company expects the generator to be 50% more efficient than currently available technologies. Therefore, it also serves as a model for other power plants and industrial applications worldwide.

This energy development is encouraging because it contributes to the clean energy mix and is a substantial step forward for advanced nuclear technology. It offers high power in a small footprint, making it suitable for spacecrafts, ships, and other confined spaces.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

"The Chinese are moving very, very fast. They are very keen to show the world that their program is unstoppable," Mark Hibbs, an expert on the nuclear sector, told The New York Times.

Nuclear energy is often misunderstood and controversial, yet it's an important part of the sustainable energy transition away from more polluting energy sources and toward cheaper, clear forms of energy, like wind and solar.

Nuclear plants are also known for radioactive leaks and producing hazardous waste. Safety and environmental concerns are valid. However, they still offer a promising shift away from pollution-heavy coal, oil, and gas.

Yet, recent developments from the CNNC and partner Jigang International Engineering and Technology Co. are paving the way for nuclear expansion in the country and beyond.

FROM OUR PARTNER There's a reason dermatologists personally use this daily moisturizing sunscreen more than any other brand Dermatologists see and understand skin at a much deeper level than the rest of us, and they know that the perfect SPF both protects and corrects your skin. That's why they trust, recommend, and personally use EltaMD more than any other brand. EltaMD's clinically tested formulas are designed with dermatologists to meet the needs of any skin type or condition. They're also designed for consistent daily wear to build long-term resilience with a moisturizing, lightweight, non-comedogenic texture — plus hyaluronic acid to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Learn more

China is now seeking to scale up its new power-generation systems to deploy them in nuclear, steel, and solar plants.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.