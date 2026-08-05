China's lightweight SC01 brings 430 horsepower and Mustang-like pricing to the UK

Companies are trying to show that electrification does not have to come at the expense of fun.

A new electric sports car from China could help answer a question for drivers in the United Kingdom: Are British buyers ready for a small, relatively lightweight performance car that skips gasoline altogether?

Known as the SC01, Car and Driver reported the coupe blends classic British-inspired styling with a home-market price that lands in Ford Mustang territory.

What's happening?

For Chinese car brands looking beyond their home market, the outlet noted the U.K. is increasingly serving as an early proving ground. With a Lotus-inspired look and choices like using a British Racing Green paint job, the SC01 is one of the more notable examples.

According to Car and Driver, the car is built in China by the Small Sports Car Company, but it is intended for British buyers who still want something compact, quick, and fun to drive.

For an EV in this segment, the specs are unusual. The SC01 weighs a little over 3,000 pounds and uses a dual-motor setup with a 60-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the publication said.

Car and Driver said output is just shy of 430 horsepower, with an expected 0-to-60 time under three seconds and roughly 300 miles of range.

In China, the starting price is about $34,000, roughly in line with a four-cylinder Ford Mustang, though U.K. pricing has not yet been announced.

Why does it matter?

The SC01 points to a broader shift in the EV market. Rather than focusing only on practical commuter cars and family crossovers, automakers once again may be making room for lighter, more affordable electric vehicles built around driving enjoyment. That broadening is a sign that demand for different varieties of EVs is increasing, and the market is rising to meet it.

EV ownership can already come with meaningful savings. Drivers who switch can spend less on fuel than they would on gasoline, and EVs also tend to require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts than traditional gas-powered vehicles.

EVs produce no tailpipe pollution, which can help reduce the air pollution associated with gas-powered driving.

A wider variety of styles, not just SUVs, could make the shift to cleaner transportation more appealing to a broader group of buyers.

The main uncertainty is availability. As Car and Driver pointed out, tariffs and import costs make a U.S. release highly unlikely. Even in the U.K., the final local price remains unclear.

What's being done?

The SC01 shows how manufacturers are experimenting with new ways to make EVs more desirable, not just more efficient.

By combining lower weight, strong performance, and a relatively accessible sticker price, companies are trying to show that electrification does not have to come at the expense of fun.

Even if the vehicle never becomes a common sight in the United States, its arrival in the U.K. could give automakers and consumers a glimpse of what a more diverse EV future may look like. Car and Driver also floated the potential of a possible partnership with a U.S. brand.

"Either way, the SC01 shows that the rise of the EV crossover doesn't mean extinction for the proper small sports car," the outlet concluded.

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